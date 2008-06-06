Used 1991 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me

  • 1995 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1995 Buick Skylark Custom

    61,011 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport

    14,179 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,587

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Custom

    169,839 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $984

    Details

Solid
funk53daba,06/06/2008
I love my Skylark. Let me re-phrase. I'm in love with my Skylark. My dad purchased with ~70K back in late 90's and he was 2nd owner. It's been with me and mine thru college and beyond with no signs of slowing down. I now have 176K. Everything (it's almost 20 yrs old folks) everything...works. The GM paint back then was crap. The outside looks as if the car has lepresy, but I think it gives it character. The main point is this thing is solid where it counts. Only time I've had components break is out of sheer exhaustion, and I can't be mad at the ol' girl because I think to myself, "That should have broken 20K ago." If you're lucky enough to land a good one it'll repay you tenfold.
