Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Consumer Reviews

Will not quit rdmoore , 06/18/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought my Roadmaster with 38K in 1997. Now has 315K and STILL runs and drives better than the other cars we have owned. It is the go-to car for towing our travel trailer, and everything else you can think of. Absolutely no rust and the paint still sparkles. The largest repair bill so far has been for a new radiator. When the engine and transmission finally quit I am happily going to put new ones in and keep going. This car owes us NOTHING. Report Abuse

The Good,The Bold, and The Big spongsk8erbubba , 06/19/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Other then back road handling...its all good. Report Abuse

Nice Dan , 09/06/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Loved the car and sold it with 220,000 miles on it. Hauled everything we could throw at it or in it. Rust was a problem. Had new trans, fuel pump, radiator, exhaust, a/c compressor, shocks. Had all the usual changes as brakes, tires, ran Mobil 1 in it. MPG: 19 to 20 on a trip, 17 to 18 around town, 10 to 13 pulling 2 horses. 14 to 16 around town in winter. Report Abuse

Nicest Car on Planet delapidote , 01/07/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Since I bought this car, I have nothing but enjoyment out of driving it. I am the father of 3 kids so I needed extra seating capacity and storage room also. This car is very quiet and smooth running for a car of it's milage. It is loaded down with every feature for a price that everyone can afford. I really do love this car alot and affectionately refer to it as "the beast". It rides smooth as silk, tough as a tank, may use a little too much fuel but the ride is well worth it. And maintenance and repair on this car is easy and inexpensive which I think makes up for the fuel cost. If I had the money to buy a Hummer, I would buy this car instead. Report Abuse