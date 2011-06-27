  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Roadmaster
  4. Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster
  5. Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Roadmaster
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Roadmasters for sale
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,816
Used Roadmaster for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Will not quit

rdmoore, 06/18/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought my Roadmaster with 38K in 1997. Now has 315K and STILL runs and drives better than the other cars we have owned. It is the go-to car for towing our travel trailer, and everything else you can think of. Absolutely no rust and the paint still sparkles. The largest repair bill so far has been for a new radiator. When the engine and transmission finally quit I am happily going to put new ones in and keep going. This car owes us NOTHING.

Report Abuse

The Good,The Bold, and The Big

spongsk8erbubba, 06/19/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Other then back road handling...its all good.

Report Abuse

Nice

Dan, 09/06/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Loved the car and sold it with 220,000 miles on it. Hauled everything we could throw at it or in it. Rust was a problem. Had new trans, fuel pump, radiator, exhaust, a/c compressor, shocks. Had all the usual changes as brakes, tires, ran Mobil 1 in it. MPG: 19 to 20 on a trip, 17 to 18 around town, 10 to 13 pulling 2 horses. 14 to 16 around town in winter.

Report Abuse

Nicest Car on Planet

delapidote, 01/07/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Since I bought this car, I have nothing but enjoyment out of driving it. I am the father of 3 kids so I needed extra seating capacity and storage room also. This car is very quiet and smooth running for a car of it's milage. It is loaded down with every feature for a price that everyone can afford. I really do love this car alot and affectionately refer to it as "the beast". It rides smooth as silk, tough as a tank, may use a little too much fuel but the ride is well worth it. And maintenance and repair on this car is easy and inexpensive which I think makes up for the fuel cost. If I had the money to buy a Hummer, I would buy this car instead.

Report Abuse

Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon

Al Stimson, 05/17/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This has been an amazing automobile for our family. Purchased used in 1996 it served as the "Mother Wagon" dervied as a cross between the mother of all wagons and mon's daily duty hauler.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Roadmasters for sale

Related Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles