  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Roadmaster
  4. Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

1992 Buick Roadmaster Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Buick Roadmaster for Sale
List Price Estimate
$721 - $1,679
Used Roadmaster for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Wagon gets 5.7-liter engine. Sedan debuts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Buick Roadmaster.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I ever owned
mark,10/03/2007
Great car. Handles great, drives great. Good gas mileage for a big car. Most comfortable car I've been in, in a long time. I love my car
Outstanding
Billy Little,08/22/2003
I have driven this car for 210,000 miles (it has 240,000)with no major problems. I have changed the starter, radiator and an airconditioning hose. Other than the normal tires, batteries and lube schedule, nothing else has been done. I still average 20 mile to the gallon and can not even tell it is running while it idles.
92 RoadMaster
Frank Livingston,05/16/2004
Very comfortable to ride.Highway gas mileage about 20/gal, city about 13. Front brakes just now replaced at 68000 but had .125 in. left. Red maple paint is like new. Tires are now new on the front and the rears has about 15000 on. Radiator had to be new about 20000 mi. Heater had to have the blower control replaced two years ago.
My big bad boat
Roadmaster,05/28/2008
I bought this car from a priviate owner for my kid that was getting ready to graduate and end up keeping it for myself. The only problem i have had with it was, the radiatior drain plug came out on me. It was rough looking, but a very sound car.
See all 12 reviews of the 1992 Buick Roadmaster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Buick Roadmaster

Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster Overview

The Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster is offered in the following submodels: Roadmaster Sedan, Roadmaster Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, Limited 4dr Sedan, and Estate 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Buick Roadmasters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Buick Roadmaster for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster.

Can't find a used 1992 Buick Roadmasters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Roadmaster for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,926.

Find a used Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,404.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Roadmaster for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,956.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,935.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Buick Roadmaster?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Roadmaster lease specials

Related Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles