Consumer Rating
(7)
1993 Buick Roadmaster Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Wagons get Solar-Ray tinted windshield. Both models receive power window lockout switch and more sound deadening.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Buick Roadmaster.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a Car!
Mary Ann,11/18/2006
This vehicle had belonged to my Mother. It was given to me 2 years ago. It is the most comfortable and reliable car by far. Everyone who rides in it cannot believe how comfortable it is. I love it and will keep it even if I eventually buy another vehicle. It now has 104,000 original miles and we just recently put a new stereo system with CD and new speakers.
She Truly is a Roadmaster
els622,02/24/2011
My 1993 Buick Roadmaster has over 470,000 original miles on the engine and transmission. I bought it in 1994, with 17,000 miles on it. I traded in a 1982 Buick Riviera with over 300,000 miles on it (I replaced the transmission on that one). My car still gets a little over 22 mpg on the highway. I admit, she doesn't look the best these days. The age is showing, but she is still super reliable. People are always making fun of me for driving that old car, but I can't bear the thought of parting with this car until it is no longer reliable. Does anyone know of another Buick Roadmaster with over 470,000 miles on it? I didn't want to buy the car, at first, but I'm glad I did.
LOVE My Roadmaster
Maria53,10/06/2010
So funny that one reviewer commented driving a Roadmaster is like driving from your living room couch. So true! My '93 Roadmaster provides a smooth, comfortable ride, pours on the power when I step on it, and requires little maintenance (due, in part, to my 'Master Mechanic' Al). Just replaced the original shocks. Sooooo tight! On a slight incline, hit the gas. Front end rose up, rear end hunkered down. And the sound of that V8! Awesome!! Had trouble finding P225/70R15 passenger tires for it though. After 20 hours searching online, found General Tire Altimax RT (made by Continental) at local GM/Buick/Cadillac dealership. Can't wait to feel the ride after installation!
Tanker true
jimbochicago,09/01/2002
Look out the windshield, and the view across the hood is one of limousine feel, deep color, stead V-8 quiet and cush. Sadly, it gets worse as you move back: the middle seats are almost a cruel trick in their shallow depth, so you're never quite sitting (unless you are shorter than 4 feet). Then the back, which should be all fun, has a nice seat, but crappy, flappy plastic covers over the spare, with locking screws that give up, stick out, and snag on the folding of the rear seat up and down. But, it handles, for a wagon, amazingly. It's fast, strong, smooth and durable. Last of the classic old indestructible V-8 monstermobiles.
See all 7 reviews of the 1993 Buick Roadmaster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Buick Roadmaster features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Buick Roadmaster

Used 1993 Buick Roadmaster Overview

The Used 1993 Buick Roadmaster is offered in the following submodels: Roadmaster Sedan, Roadmaster Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, Estate 4dr Wagon, and Limited 4dr Sedan.

