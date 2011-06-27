Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster Consumer Reviews
Best car I ever owned
Great car. Handles great, drives great. Good gas mileage for a big car. Most comfortable car I've been in, in a long time. I love my car
Outstanding
I have driven this car for 210,000 miles (it has 240,000)with no major problems. I have changed the starter, radiator and an airconditioning hose. Other than the normal tires, batteries and lube schedule, nothing else has been done. I still average 20 mile to the gallon and can not even tell it is running while it idles.
92 RoadMaster
Very comfortable to ride.Highway gas mileage about 20/gal, city about 13. Front brakes just now replaced at 68000 but had .125 in. left. Red maple paint is like new. Tires are now new on the front and the rears has about 15000 on. Radiator had to be new about 20000 mi. Heater had to have the blower control replaced two years ago.
My big bad boat
I bought this car from a priviate owner for my kid that was getting ready to graduate and end up keeping it for myself. The only problem i have had with it was, the radiatior drain plug came out on me. It was rough looking, but a very sound car.
a good car
my 92 buick roadmaster has been a verry good car. gm put a new moter in it at 5000 miles and anew transmisson at 25000 miles. other than that, i put new brakes at 55000 and new battery in 01. the brakes are better than on my 97 caddy, which i bought in 97 since 96 was the last year for the roadmaster. too bad they quit making them. i'm only selling it because i moved beside the country club and i now need garage space for my electric golf cart and my rider lawn mower.
