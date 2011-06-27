1991 Buick Roadmaster Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Buick revives legendary moniker for huge new rear-drive wagon with glass Vista Roof over rear seat. ABS and driver airbag are standard. Powered by 5.0-liter V8.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Willie,04/13/2008
This was actually purchased new by my grandfather, but I've kept it for sentimental reasons. It is a dream to drive as you never feel the pavement. Acceleration is unbelievable with an LT1 derivative V8. Steering is soft with no feeling of the road, but that is expected with such a large car. If you need trunk space, there is ample room. Reliability has been very good, the drivetrain is as tight as it was new, and it has 130,000 miles on it! If you enjoy large cars, this is the last large Buick ever made and it does not disappoint. You need to show these some TLC, but if you do, people will notice this car on the road. PS, this is a review of the 4dr Sedan.
shelley,01/20/2007
I have had this car for 5 years and have enjoyed driving it. Lots of room for kids and vacation luggage. It's on its second engine with 200,000 miles on it and running good.
Haefen,01/14/2016
Estate 4dr Wagon
This is a fantastic car to own if you need to seat as much as an SUV, tow as much as light to medium duty trucks, and drive on long trips comfortably. The only real problem with the 1991 model is the 5.0L V8 as it is under powered for such a big heavy car, but the 5.0L was also in trucks and vans from the age so they suffered the same issue. But besides that I have no trouble getting up to 75 mph and driving all day in it, I bought it in Denver, Colorado, and drove it 3 hours home, including on a dirt road with old tires, as the last owner did not replace them, and it handled it like a champ, I've had it for 5,000 miles now, driving it 100 miles a day in the middle of Wyoming winter, and it just handles wonderfully, it doesn't give me any trouble and even at 191,000 miles that I bought it at I haven't had to do any major work, and I don't see signs of anything major, besides the water pump, being replaced. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone who loves big wagons.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Related Used 1991 Buick Roadmaster info
