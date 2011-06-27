  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Roadmaster
  4. Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster Estate Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Roadmaster
Overview
See Roadmaster Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length217.7 in.
Curb weight4468 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height60.3 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
See Roadmaster Inventory

Related Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster Estate info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles