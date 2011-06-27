This outstanding example of a 1992 Buick Riviera is offered by Mcelwain Motor Car Company. The Riviera is well maintained and has just 25,298mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The Buick Riviera will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Buick Riviera is a perfect addition to any home. Welcome to McElwain Chevrolet! We are your premier Lawrence County dealer and Chevrolet new car company. Our dealership is located right in downtown Ellwood City, PA. We have been serving the Lawrence, Beaver, Butler and Mercer counties for over 81 years! At McElwain Motors, we have the largest selection of new Chevrolet cars, trucks, SUVs, and crossovers. Whether you are looking for a new dealer or a Chevrolet dealer in the Ellwood City-New Castle area, McElwains is sure to service your needs. Our easy to navigate website displays all of our new and pre-owned inventory to help you make a decision before stepping foot in the dealership. Our highly experienced sales staff, some of which have been here for 30 years, will provide you with the knowledge of our products to help you make the best decision. You can be assured we have your next vehicle that will fit your needs and a price you can afford! If we don't have the exact model or color in our inventory, we will locate that vehicle as quickly as possible to get you on the road! At our dealership, we strive to provide you with the best possible buying experience. Whether you are driving from Pittsburgh, PA or Youngstown, OH to Ellwood City, PA you can feel confident that with our friendly sales staff you will be treated with the utmost respect. It is well worth the drive to experience the all new Chevrolet Equinox. We also have a large selection of GM Certified and Pre-owned vehicles that go through an extensive inspection before ever being offered for sale to you! Here at McElwain Motors, we greatly appreciate your business! Whether your vehicle need an oil change, inspection, or service work we treat you and your vehicle as if it were our own! We have a convenient Quick Lube that doesn't require an appointment for oil changes and inspections that is open six days a week. Also, keep in mind when scheduling a service appointment that we have complimentary pick up and delivery of your vehicle to your home or place of employment. You can enjoy free internet access while waiting for your vehicle to be serviced. If your vehicle is in the shop for a few days, we also have complimentary loaner vehicles. Here at McElwain Motors, we look forward to the opportunity to earn your business and appreciate the continued business of our valued customers!
Description: Used 1992 Buick Riviera . Engine: 6-cylinders Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive 19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
VIN: 1G4EZ13L6NU405752 Stock: K2663AA Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 08-06-2020
Silver Blue over Burgandy Leather Supercharged V-6 Power Everything Factory Moonroof Chrome Wheels ONLY 42,000 Miles!!!!!! New Kelley Tires Runs Drives and Looks Like A Brand New Car!!!!!! Call Bruce 216-403-4347
Description: Used 1995 Buick Riviera . Engine: 6-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
VIN: 1G4GD2214S4738976 Stock: 8976C Certified Pre-Owned: No
2 Years of Free Maintenance!*We're Open and Ready to Help!The best Chevy deals are in the country!To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.Clean CARFAX. White 1991 Buick Riviera FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6Call (800) 886-2438 today to schedule your test drive!*2 years of free maintenance excludes diesel and commercial vehicles. See dealer for complete details*
Description: Used 1991 Buick Riviera . Engine: 6-cylinders Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive 19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
VIN: 1G4EZ13L7MU410179 Stock: A7158 Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 07-20-2020
Rare Buick Riviera 1997 173k miles. Car is tight and clean! Drives great! Call Mike @ 303-688-8355 Visit Central Autos online at www.centautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 303-688-8355 today to schedule your test drive.
Description: Used 1997 Buick Riviera . Engine: 6-cylinders Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive 19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
VIN: 1G4GD2219V4712877 Stock: 412877 Certified Pre-Owned: No
