Used 1993 Buick Riviera Consumer Reviews

4.7
3 reviews
Used Riv

Ken, 10/31/2009
Reliable and handles well . It always starts and runs well . The ride is terrible (rides like a hay wagon) compared to my '93 OLDS 88 . The body has very little rust except for the rear subframe which I'm replacing with a nice rust free piece from Arizona . I bought this car because I love it's great looks .

Buick Riviera

sherry wornkey, 08/16/2005
I love the way it handles and the seats are comfortable. It has small scratches, one on the fender and the rims on the hubcaps are dented. And it of course use a lot of gas. Has an 18 gallon tank

Nice all around durable cars.

Dan317, 03/14/2004
They are fast and durable with 3.8ltr Handles well for a sporty and classy car.

