Used 2001 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews
Still Going Strong
I bought my used 2001 Regal GS one year ago with 113K miles for $4K and could not be happier with my purchase. I don't know of any other used car that can be had for $4K that would be nearly as nice as this one. The supercharged engine, the Monsoon audio system, the cushy leather seats, overall balance of sport/comfort/reliability. Only fixes needed after 1 year are a couple of worn out wheel bearings and my ABS sensor acts up now and then. Other than that, this car still feels very strong and believe it will last another 100K if kept up properly. I've owned 9 cars in my lifetime and this one is faster and more comfortable than any of them, not to mention by far the most inexpensive!
Worth the Money
It maybe an older car but sure has everything i need and shocking it is great in the snow. Ive had no issues with except the chairs are kinda uncomfortable. So taking long trips ends up hurting my back in driver or passenger seat but could just be my car.
KKB REGAL 2001
Replaced the tail light assembly 3 times due to water in the lens, replaced the name "regal" on the right hand door.
Cost to drive
Bought super clean,29k miles.Drives good. Comfortable to drive/ride. Tons of room. Great gas milage for a larger V6.I take very good care of my cars.For some reason I bought a $1500 warranty and have had over $5000 worth of work(parts and labor).Normally I do all my own wrenching. List of problems: Intake manifold(very common),5 rack & pinions(very common), catalytic converter, both front wheel bearings and control arm bushings, power steering pump, broken stabilizer links,valve cover gaskets and a few more to come.Still have a year left on the warr.I would think mine was a problem trade-in but my sisters 98 regal was just as bad,although my tranny has not crapped out yet
Decent Car
I have had a Buick Regal Ls for the past year almost. Since we have had the car, we have had to replace the driver side & passanger side window regulator. Not so bad, but then our throttle decided to mess up. We still have yet to fix it & I would love to have my car back. Anyone know what that could be? Won't go over 35mph right now because of the problem.
