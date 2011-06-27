Estimated values
1995 Buick Regal Custom Select 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,351
|$1,762
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,554
|Average
|$379
|$872
|$1,137
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Buick Regal Gran Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,353
|$1,762
|Clean
|$529
|$1,193
|$1,554
|Average
|$384
|$873
|$1,137
|Rough
|$239
|$553
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Buick Regal Gran Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$827
|$2,121
|$2,823
|Clean
|$728
|$1,870
|$2,490
|Average
|$528
|$1,369
|$1,822
|Rough
|$329
|$867
|$1,155