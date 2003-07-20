Used 1995 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me
- 172,343 miles
$2,995
- 87,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
- 80,821 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300
- 170,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,450
- 99,111 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,388
- 104,415 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 205,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
- 117,239 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 117,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,695
- 160,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
- 53,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,800
- 122,001 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,586
- 126,106 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
- 39,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
- 112,261 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
- 177,657 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 167,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,695
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal
Read recent reviews for the Buick Regal
18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating 4.3 18 Reviews
Report abuse
PJW,07/20/2003
The Buick Regal is one they definitely got right! I have a 1995 and a 1991. The 91 has 230K miles. The 95 has 150K. Both have the 3800 engine. I am looking to replace my 91 with another 95. While I wish the mileage was better, it can get 30 mpg + for straight highway.
