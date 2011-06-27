Estimated values
1990 Ford Bronco II Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,331
|$1,714
|Clean
|$519
|$1,193
|$1,542
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$278
|$641
|$851
Estimated values
1990 Ford Bronco II XLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,331
|$1,714
|Clean
|$519
|$1,193
|$1,542
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$278
|$641
|$851
Estimated values
1990 Ford Bronco II Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,331
|$1,714
|Clean
|$519
|$1,193
|$1,542
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$278
|$641
|$851
Estimated values
1990 Ford Bronco II Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,331
|$1,714
|Clean
|$519
|$1,193
|$1,542
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$278
|$641
|$851
Estimated values
1990 Ford Bronco II Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,331
|$1,714
|Clean
|$519
|$1,193
|$1,542
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$278
|$641
|$851
Estimated values
1990 Ford Bronco II XL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,331
|$1,714
|Clean
|$519
|$1,193
|$1,542
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$278
|$641
|$851
Estimated values
1990 Ford Bronco II XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,331
|$1,714
|Clean
|$519
|$1,193
|$1,542
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$278
|$641
|$851
Estimated values
1990 Ford Bronco II XLT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,331
|$1,714
|Clean
|$519
|$1,193
|$1,542
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$278
|$641
|$851