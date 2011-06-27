Estimated values
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,673
|$23,624
|$24,848
|Clean
|$22,404
|$23,349
|$24,545
|Average
|$21,866
|$22,798
|$23,939
|Rough
|$21,329
|$22,247
|$23,332
Estimated values
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,170
|$27,218
|$28,571
|Clean
|$25,859
|$26,901
|$28,222
|Average
|$25,239
|$26,267
|$27,525
|Rough
|$24,618
|$25,632
|$26,827
Estimated values
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,225
|$26,153
|$27,355
|Clean
|$24,925
|$25,848
|$27,021
|Average
|$24,327
|$25,239
|$26,354
|Rough
|$23,729
|$24,629
|$25,686
Estimated values
2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,079
|$30,679
|$31,489
|Clean
|$29,723
|$30,321
|$31,105
|Average
|$29,009
|$29,606
|$30,337
|Rough
|$28,296
|$28,891
|$29,568
Estimated values
2020 Buick Regal Sportback 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,449
|$22,343
|$23,494
|Clean
|$21,195
|$22,082
|$23,207
|Average
|$20,686
|$21,561
|$22,634
|Rough
|$20,177
|$21,041
|$22,060
Estimated values
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,063
|$28,744
|$29,652
|Clean
|$27,730
|$28,409
|$29,290
|Average
|$27,064
|$27,739
|$28,566
|Rough
|$26,399
|$27,069
|$27,842