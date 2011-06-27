  1. Home
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,673$23,624$24,848
Clean$22,404$23,349$24,545
Average$21,866$22,798$23,939
Rough$21,329$22,247$23,332
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,170$27,218$28,571
Clean$25,859$26,901$28,222
Average$25,239$26,267$27,525
Rough$24,618$25,632$26,827
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,225$26,153$27,355
Clean$24,925$25,848$27,021
Average$24,327$25,239$26,354
Rough$23,729$24,629$25,686
2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,079$30,679$31,489
Clean$29,723$30,321$31,105
Average$29,009$29,606$30,337
Rough$28,296$28,891$29,568
2020 Buick Regal Sportback 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,449$22,343$23,494
Clean$21,195$22,082$23,207
Average$20,686$21,561$22,634
Rough$20,177$21,041$22,060
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,063$28,744$29,652
Clean$27,730$28,409$29,290
Average$27,064$27,739$28,566
Rough$26,399$27,069$27,842
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Buick Regal Sportback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Buick Regal Sportback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,404 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,349 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick Regal Sportback is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Buick Regal Sportback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,404 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,349 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Buick Regal Sportback, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Buick Regal Sportback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,404 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,349 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Buick Regal Sportback ranges from $21,329 to $24,848, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.