2020 Buick Regal Sportback
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Hatchback-style liftgate offers easy cargo access
- Powerful engines
- All-wheel drive is available on most versions
- Quiet cabin is well-insulated from exterior noise
Hatchbacks are terrifically useful thanks to their sizable cargo areas, but Americans have largely shunned them for their somewhat odd rear proportions. Traditional four-door sedans are more popular, leading some manufacturers to experiment with cars that combine the aesthetics of a sedan with the utility of a hatchback. The 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is one of these cars. In profile, it doesn't look different from any other midsize four-door, but the hatch opens to reveal an open load space with a tremendous amount of carrying capacity.
Our verdict
The Regal Sportback looks sharp and has substance to back it up. Buick's mission to rebrand itself is on the right track if the Regal Sportback is any indication. It may not be that sporty, but it looks the part and offers great value. Its hatchback body style is eminently more practical than its sedan competition.
How does the Regal Sportback drive?
The Regal Sportback is driven by a powerful and efficient turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that offers acceleration on par with some V6 engines. Shifts from the nine-speed transmission are usually smooth and seamless, though downshifts can be a little slow. Slowing down is similarly smooth and painless. A panic stop from 60 mph took 124 feet, which is average for the class.
Dynamically, the Sportback doesn't deliver the thrilling driving experience its name promises. Overall, the Regal is competent but exhibits pronounced body movement with every bump it encounters. Besides the lethargic transmission, the only other daily annoyance is the engine stop-start system, which cannot be defeated.
How comfortable is the Regal Sportback?
Buick is typically a standout when it comes to quietness, and the Regal Sportback is no exception. Even at highway speeds, wind and road noise is kept to a minimum. The comfort-tuned suspension also pays off, delivering good ride quality. There's no feeling of being disconnected from the road.
The Regal receives small strikes for the seats, which lack breathability and use cheap-feeling materials. That said, they are otherwise comfortable and feature four-way adjustable lumbar support, which isn't a given in this class. The climate system works well, and we like that you can interact with it using physical or screen-based controls.
How's the interior?
There's nothing particularly clever or innovative about the Regal's cabin, but its controls are straightforward and easy to use. With a good range of both steering wheel and seat adjustment, drivers can find a comfortable driving position with relative ease.
The roofline slopes down as it tapers toward the back, but this doesn't result in the lack of rear headroom you might expect. In fact, the cabin has ample headroom and legroom in both rows. However, rear-seat passengers might have to duck to get in — the door opening isn't as generous as it looks. Bulky rear pillars impede visibility out the back somewhat.
How's the tech?
General Motors has a strong tech game of late. Device integration is among the most comprehensive in the industry, and a standard Wi-Fi hotspot is an unexpected luxury. (It allows up to seven devices to be connected at a time.) With three USB ports and a wireless charging pad, almost every passenger will be able to charge a device. Rounding out the Regal's list of strengths is the upgraded Bose audio system, which delivers good clarity and adequate bass.
We're knocking the navigation system slightly, which is modern but unremarkable. The user interface also takes a little time to use effectively. Our Regal came with just a few advanced driving aids, which is uncommon for a midsize sedan/hatchback with luxury pretensions.
How's the storage?
One of the Regal Sportback's biggest strengths is its design, which combines the functionality of a hatchback with the aesthetics of a sedan. With 31.5 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, the cargo hold dwarfs a comparable sedan trunk by a significant margin. Models with the 40/20/40-split rear seats are even more practical.
Small-item storage is similarly excellent. The front door pockets are fairly deep, and the center storage bin is decently sized. There's also a tray up front with a sliding door, so you can conceal valuables. The car seat anchors are easily accessible.
How economical is the Regal Sportback?
The front-wheel-drive Regal is rated to return 26 mpg (22 city/32 highway) and can do so, depending on how it's driven. We saw 32 mpg on our evaluation loop and an average of 26.1 mpg over two weeks of driving. Turbocharged cars can sometimes have a hard time matching their on-paper numbers, so good on Buick.
Is the Regal Sportback a good value?
Buick is taking steps in the right direction, and the Regal Sportback is evidence of this progress. The interior quality is still lacking a bit in some areas. But on the whole, the Regal is one of the better buys in the midsize-sedan segment. The cost is a little high relative to other midsize sedans, especially when you consider it requires premium fuel and is thirstier than rivals with base engines. However, the additional cargo capacity and better acceleration might make up for it. If you're comparing it against luxury hatchbacks, the Buick is a bargain.
Buick's four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty are better than average, offering longer coverage than most competitors. Roadside assistance coverage is good for the length of the powertrain warranty
Wildcard
Buick is trying to change its aging image to sleek and sporty, and the Regal Sportback is a step in the right direction. It looks good, goes down the road competently, and is relatively affordable. It might not be much fun to drive, but that's par for the course in this segment. Performance-minded buyers can choose the sportier Regal Sportback GS anyway.
Which Regal Sportback does Edmunds recommend?
Buick Regal Sportback models
The 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is a midsize sedan with a hatchback-style liftgate. It's sold in five trim levels: Regal (1SV), Preferred, Essence, Avenir and GS. The base 1SV and the Preferred are attractively priced but don't come with a ton of features, so you'll need to upgrade to the more expensive trims for more premium comfort and safety equipment.
I am over 60 and was looking for a car that had new safety features, was quiet and ultra comfortable with seats that fit my small frame (I am 5'6" 175lb). And, I wanted a car that would flat out get up and go when I pressed it hard. I was tired of SUVs and the roll they have going around corners. I have owned a Mercedes and BMW before this car. This one is a unique blend of comfort, quiet, sportiness and tech. I love it. It fits me perfectly.
Features & Specs
|Preferred 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$27,970
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|GS 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$39,070
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Essence 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$31,770
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$33,870
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts' favorite Regal Sportback safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Slows or increases speed to keep a set distance between the Regal Sportback and the vehicle in front while using cruise control.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Alerts the driver whenever the car drifts from the lane without the turn indicator engaged. Can apply moderate effort to guide the car back into the lane.
- Teen Driver
- Bundles features to keep young drivers safe, including limits on audio volume and monitors for top speed and heavy braking incidents.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick Regal Sportback vs. the competition
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Buick Regal TourX
The Buick Regal TourX and Sportback are variations on a theme. The Sportback is the accessible sedan-hatchback version, while the TourX has a more traditional station wagon profile. It also features standard all-wheel drive and a lifted ride height — perfect for clearing rocks on mild trails. The TourX offers more cargo room and versatility, but these are the same car underneath it all.
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Honda Accord
The Regal Sportback and the Honda Accord are well matched, and each offers distinct advantages over the other. The Regal makes more power than the standard Accord, and the Accord's uprated engine is only marginally quicker. While the Accord has a large trunk by class standards, it can't beat the hatchback-like Regal, which boasts nearly double the cargo storage. But the Accord's superior ride and handling is enough to tip the scales. Though they carry an almost identical base price, be forewarned that the least expensive Regal is exceptionally difficult to find at dealer lots. Inventory truly starts at the Preferred trim.
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Chevrolet Malibu
As is the case with the Regal TourX, the Regal Sportback and the Chevrolet Malibu share a common platform, but these two midsize GM sedans feel vastly different. Simply put, the Regal feels like a more high-quality vehicle overall. Interior materials are nicer, and cabin design is decidedly more upscale. Plus, it has the more powerful engine as standard and its hatchback usefulness can't be denied. However, the larger motor means the Regal consumes more fuel than the Malibu with its standard engine, and the Buick costs significantly more — though the price differential shrinks when you realize the Chevrolet also has a base trim that doesn't really exist.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback:
- Preferred II trim level eliminated from the lineup
- Dual-zone climate control is now standard
- Newly available ST Appearance package for Essence trim level
- Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
How much should I pay for a 2020 Buick Regal Sportback?

The least-expensive 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,370.

Other versions include:
Other versions include:
- Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $27,970
- GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,070
- Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $31,770
- Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,870
- 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,370
- Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $35,770
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Overview
The 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is offered in the following submodels: Regal Sportback Hatchback, Regal Sportback GS. Available styles include Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Regal Sportback 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback and all model years in our database.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Buick Regal Sportback?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
