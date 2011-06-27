Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
too many annoying quirks

guest21, 06/20/2013
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

cloth interior holds lint impossible to vacuum. Rotors warped after 10,000 miles ( now buy expensive brakes and rotors, to fix. problems with the transmission clunking into drive. took to get fixed, they said it didn't exist. Still clunks into drive after being in reverse passenger locks quit working after 50,000 miles. gas mileage was great at first, now get no more than 20mpg on highway 16mpg town Supposed to come equipped with a radio that tells the name of the song. Nope. My 2006 Nissan van does that. The tire pressure gauge kept going off and the interior light on the gear shifter went out 10,000 miles. door seal leaks sometimes.

Got a Lemon

Not Happy, 06/24/2008
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

We bought this Buick brand new with 1 mile on the odometer. When we test drove it. It had a vibration .The dealer said it was a tire out of balance and would be no problem to fix. We have had this car for 10 weeks now and have only drove it 10 days out of the 10 weeks now. This is the 4th time in the shop. It has been in the shop for the last 5 weeks now. This car has had the front end realined,the front axles changed, 2 sets of tires. If this is GMC best thin I will have to buy a import the next time. And one thing to add, it leaked on the passager side when it rained. We called GMC to complain and asked for a new car.

Got A Lemon Too!

Super Unhappy, 09/10/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We live 75 miles from the dealer, bought a 2008 la cross new. After 4 trips back to fix all the scratches, 5 trips back and forth for the vibration & also a set of new tires, we still have the vibration!They are telling me that it is the road surface and not the car, we are disappointed & I will turn it in as a lemon as it is!What a disgrace to the name of Buick, just read another unhappy person's review with the vibration problem in here too, need to take some action, what is going on? why do they blame the roads for a vibration in the car, it will be a Toyota for us, and that is to sad.

Great Car on Base Price

Tammy, 11/07/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Purchased this 08 LaCrosse in April, 2008, have 20,000 on it already and love it! Got the base model, but it's a Buick! So it has all the creature comforts--power windows, door locks, and driver seat; cruise, tilt--and great gas mileage. Good git-up-and-go and plenty of room inside. Nice sized steering wheel for a womans hands. Only knock is the trunk is a little narrow to get a large suitcase into and out of easily, but I love the trunk release design! Overall, a great vehicle for the money.

buick lacrosse

dianne , 07/29/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is my 4th Buick, love the new design, my son said it doesn't look like a old person car like the ones in the pass. The car had 20,000 miles when I got it. Has a vibration problem had tires balance no help, call dealership they said new tires, don't thing that the problem, my old century and lasabre rides better than this and they had 185,000 miles. The driver seat is unsuportive has some give.

