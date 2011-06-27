Used 2017 Buick Envision Consumer Reviews

Sold vehicle after 3 months - Issues TomW , 03/30/2017 Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 76 of 79 people found this review helpful As another reviewer noted, the vehicle has a shake when accelerating from a stop. It is usually not experienced in a slow/mild acceleration. But, when turning or straight acceleration on an incline, there is a noticeable shake/shudder while in 1st gear. The harder the acceleration, the more severe the shake. I've even paid to have my local tire store check the tires and balance. This should not be in a vehicle of this class and price point. I hope Buick identifies the source of this issue and gets a fix in dealers hands, and proactively notifies owners, before more reviews make note of this apparent defect. Once you are moving, the Envision's ride and handling is exceptional, quiet and smooth. For such a soft ride, it is very responsive and does not have cornering body roll. I love the interior design and materials, but would prefer slightly softer seats. The safety features are nice. I personally do not like the Lane Departure feature and have turned it off. You find yourself constantly fighting the steering wheel. The stop/start feature is ok. But, it should have a couple second delay. When making parking maneuvers, the engine cuts off on you ... this should have been thought out a bit better. Overall, it is a nice vehicle at a reasonable price point, but has a few quirks that you should think about. UPDATE: I sold the vehicle after 3 months. I just couldn't stand the engine stop/start feature. Also, the shaking that I, and others, have mentioned was unresolved by two dealers. They both said that it is common for the Envision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buick Envision Sporty Midsize SUV! MSD , 11/16/2017 Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Fell in love with this vehicle after renting the standard model for a week on a business trip. Drive almost any other midsize suv after driving the Envision, and you will really notice the difference. One of the only vehicles, where the engine is not directly mounted to the frame. Very little vibration, quiet, smooth ride for a midsize suv. Handling and braking is great! We leased the Premium 1 with the Turbo. Very lineal torque curve, not a lot of down shifting on the highway. Smooth 6 speed, and no engine noise except when you accelerate. Interior fit and finish is excellent. Highway mileage was 26 mpg on our first highway trip. If the start stop feature bothers you, just shift it into "L" and click it to 6. It will cancel out the stop start feature. Very happy with this selection.

Almost Great Rmw , 07/08/2017 Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful Electronics, nav, etc controlled mostly with touch screen. I'd like to have more functions controlled on the steering wheel. Rear cargo area will not fit golf clubs transversely. Integration with phones, IOS and Android is excellent, but everything must be controlled via the touchscreen, and this requires taking ones eyes off the road, not too much different than texting. The control pad on the right side of the steering wheel controls information screens on the center of the dash, such as gas mileage, next oil change etc. All of these could be controlled by another means, and the control pad on the steering wheel used to control functions on the touchscreen. I believe this is a serious flaw in design, and is as dangerous as texting while driving. 18,000 mile update: Zero service or maintenance issues. Excellent performance from the 4 cyl engine, excellent gas mileage - 23 mpg mixed. Love the heated rear seats and rear seat heat/AC vent. Only negative issues I have identified are inadequate storage in front, and issue described above with inability to control all infotainment functions without using the touch screen. I have also noted that the touch screen is more push or tap sensitive than touch. Mostly light touch will not actuate the function, often needs a firm push or tap.

Last Buick EVER! Dissappointed Owner , 05/06/2017 Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 50 of 54 people found this review helpful Traded an 2015 Encore for the slightly larger 2017 Envision. Loved the Encore's quietness, shifting and general driveability. The Envision has more engine noise, transmission shifts like a 60's powerglide and the autostop is a horrible addition to any car. The little vibration it makes when it starts up is really annoying. Making a left turn from the middle of a busy intersection is very scary when the engine cuts off and you have to hope it restarts. I doubt this car will make it two years in my garage and I seriously doubt that another Buick will ever be in my garage and by the way, I've had at least 3 or 4 previously. Still HATE the auto stop but found that if you shift to L and then use the manual shift button to shift up to 6 then the transmission upshifts and downshifts like any other transmission and the auto stop feature does not work. Worst Buick ever for road noise. Still hate the auto stop/start. Working around that. GM admitted it was a mistake by putting a button in the 2019 cars that disable that feature. The radio comes on every time you start the car. Dealer says that is normal. Very annoying! Transmission still shifts poorly and the road and engine noise is still the same. Looking at 2019 cars like the Forester, and Rav4. Not considering a GM of any kind!