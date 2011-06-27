Used 2018 Buick Enclave SUV Consumer Reviews

Buick Enclave Avenir beats the imports Kevin , 11/04/2017 Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 65 of 67 people found this review helpful The 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir just arrived in AZ the last week of October. I had been looking for a car for a year to replace my 2012 Lexus RX 350. I was about ready to give up on finding a car with a good ride, that is quiet, has room for adults on long drives, and is still able to fit in a parking space. Oh yeah, and it had to have a decent engine. These are the attributes of the Lexus brand, but I find the new Lexus just mean-looking. I test drove all SUVs: Honda, Toyota, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q5 Q7 SQ5, Chevy Traverse, Jaguar, Acura, GMC. I like to think I pretty much covered the universe and I liked the Buick best. It is extremely quiet and yet has the guts to handle a high speed pass 70 to 90 smoothly. The long wheel base and great suspension give it a very smooth ride. This was not the most fun car I drove, but it was the most practical. We don't need the 3rd row often, but I like the immense storage with easy parking. BTW, the most fun car was not the Porsche, but the Audi SQ5. I would highly recommend it for a sporty 2 row. Buick has upped its game and matched the prestige badges with a 4 year, 50,000 mile warranty. The Avenir trim is worth the money over the premium. Looks better and seems quieter. If any of my checklist matches yours, go drive the Buick. Update after 1 year of ownership: The weird shift pattern for the electronic shifter is just plain dumb. There was no reason to change. Way too easy to shift into Park while moving. Transmission can get lost on rare occasions while shifting. LOVE the car overall. I would buy it again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

In the shop! Disgusted , 10/29/2018 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful Bought the 2018 Enclave last month. 2 days after purchase, vehicle would not engage out of low. Called and dealership immediately sent a tow truck to pick up the vehicle. Did not find out the cause, even though 8 error messages were recorded. Was told the vehicle was reprogrammed and had no problems when they drove it. 232 miles worth. Went 2 weeks without an issue. 3 days ago I could not back the vehicle out of the garage. After repeating putting the vehicle in reverse, then park 5 times, I decided to put the vehicle in D with my foot on the brake then transition to R. This procedure worked. I backed out of the garage and drove straight to the dealership. That was Thursday morning. This is Sunday. No solution yet. Both issues have to do with the transmission. I will NEVER buy a GM vehicle again. Update-Received a call from the dealership today. (Monday). GM engineers gave them instructions on what to look for. Dealership could not fix the problem. Engine light still displayed. Sent those results back to GM. Have to wait on GM for next step. Talk of putting me in a new vehicle because if they can’t fix the problem, the “Lemon Law” will take effect. Will update with final result. Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Road Warrior, Great in Snow Bob Quick , 09/15/2018 Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful We bought the 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir in February 2018, by September we had 17,000 miles. So have had some time to get to know the car. It is very quiet, capable and comfortable. It is outstanding on the road, handles well in all ice, snow, rain, black ice conditions, as well as on dry road. Evens out the bumps, very comfortable on road trips, ride and noise cancelling are exceptional. It is the least fatiguing car I have ever had, I arrive after 5 to 10 hours of driving relaxed. Averaging almost 27 MPG, have had several tanks that were over 30 MPG. The FWD works great and is more than adequate for most snow conditions. The AWD also works well and is good for snows up to 10-12 inches, over that it gets high centered. It is sure-footed and handling is very measured on icy and wet curves. I should add that my wife likes it much better than her BMW X5. Ride is vastly superior, oh and it burns regular! In short, a very happy owner. Oh be sure to buy the deep rubber all weather mats, they are great. March 2020 update, we now have 2 years diving experince with the car and have logged 51,000 miles. It is without any doubt the best car we have ever owned. Other than routined maintence it has been trouble free, with one exception. In May 2019, after pulling away from a parking lot, the car started to buck and surge llike a bronco. My wife and I were terrified, turned the car off and had it towed to the dealer. They said ithere was programming fix which GM hoped would fix the problem and it largly did. About 5 months later, there was some hesittaion in upshifting on hills at low speeds, once again. They reprogrammed the transmission control module with the lastest software update and there have been no issues since then. Overall, the vehicle is excellent, nimble and controlled when pushing it in tight curves, great highway cruiser. Great predictable handling in the ice and snow conditions of northern Wisconsin. One sugestion for GM, wtith the 20 inch tires, sometimes the snow will build up in the wheelwells. If they could add a heating element to the friont wheelwells, this would eliminate the bounching problem and the need to chop out the accumulated ice and snow. A heating element for the front windshield wipers would be useful as well. These are constructive comments, I love the vehicle and would buy another! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Buick has raised the bar H Williams , 11/30/2017 Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful Purchased the 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir FWD after test driving the BMW X5 and Audi A7. Both the BMW and Audi are excellent vehicles but do not match the smooth quiet ride of the Avenir trim level of the Enclave. The interior gives the passengers an exceedingly quiet ride while moving effortlessly down the road. The sound system is just outstanding and the technology control panel is easy to learn and use. Passenger safety is enhanced with features that keep you at a safe distance from vehicles in front and blind spot awareness. Have not found a better value in this price range. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse