Used 2003 Buick Century Consumer Reviews

LOVE MY BUICK! lovemybuick , 03/24/2012 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought my '03 Buick Century at the suggesting of a friend who is an engineer and very trustworthy when it comes to the mechanics of things. At first I was worried about it "being for old folks". I love the looks and styling of this car, as does my 22 yr old son and his friends! It had 26K miles when I purchased it, today, 2012, it has 279K, and it's still going strong. The only problems in that time were routine with the exception of having to replace the motor in the door as the window wouldn't go down last year.

just a good car johnbortz , 10/29/2015 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought this car used high mileage but this car was garaged and well maintained. has a few minor maintenance issues to be taken care of need motor for the windshield washer sprayer. a couple of new front tires and a coolant flush normal maintenance! before winter otherwise should be ready for the cold winters here in Montana. owned a 88 Oldsmobile 96 and it went three years with very little repairs. hope the century can give me a least 3 to 4 years service. this car looks sharp and seems to get pretty good gas mileage. hopefully will buy a newer one in the future. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love My Car! suzannefanning , 10/02/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I love this car! I have owned and driven two 1995 Buick LeSabres and I actually like my little Century better! I get 30 mpg and drive 50 miles round trip each day to work. The car handles like a dream and even my teenage daughter says she looks like a classy lady!

A solid car V8 Man , 07/07/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We bought a slightly used 2003 Century for my wife. It now has 59K miles on it (in 2010) and has not been high maintenance at all. She really likes the car. Beyond routine maintenance, I do not think that it has required any other care. However, it is garage kept and locally driven mostly. The exterior has a timeless quality about it and still looks up-to-date (at least to me). The interior is a mix of cheap materials and upscale features, but overall functional and attractive. Several years ago, we did have a problem with it refusing to crank. Never did determine what the issue was, but it has never reoccurred. For the price, I recommend the car.