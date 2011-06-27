Used 1991 Buick Century Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good First Time Car
I bought this car as my first (and so far only) car my sophomore year of high school. Bought at $600 and since then have put on new tires, starter, water pump and only one major repair over $100. Have only put about 9,000 mile son it, and I just creeped over 103,000 about 2 weeks ago. It's been a great car, gets me where I need it, the air still works beautifully, and it has some pick-up too with the 3.3 V6 automatic. I'm in the process of doing a mileage test but I usually only fill up every 2-3 weeks depending on how much I drive around. Well built car for a first ride.
Great Buick Century
I bought this car used in 1996 with 51000 miles on it. During the 7 years that I have owned this car there has been very few problems with it. The only major problem was the AC compressor went out at about 85,000 miles. There have been only minor things like the fan motor and has the power steering pump replaced at 90,000 miles. However, outside of that there has been only routine upkeep and maintaince done. This car still has great power when needed from the 3.3L 6 cylinder even after 113,000 miles.
THE BEST OF THE BEST
bOUGHT NEW IN 1991 16000 DOLLARS,HAS A V6 3300 engine. One set of tires, brakes three times, one control valve, a frayed wire to fuel pump,alternator and fuel pump. This car has been the best,it out performs any other car Iv'e ever had
Best car I ever had!
When I needed to buy a car in a hurry, a mechanic friend recommended this car which was being sold by the owner's estate. In over ten years of driving, it cost less than $1000 in repairs. When the car died in an accident, the motor and transmission were still excellent with over 350000kms (about 220000 miles) on the odometer. It made several trips through the Canadian Rockies and BC mountains towing my 14ft fibreglass trailer without a problem. In over forty years of driving this was the best car I owned for perfomance, reliability and value.
What a Nice Surprise
When we bought this car I thought, here we go, a granny car that eats gas and will hardly get up and go, but was I wrong. We bought this car with 65K miles on it and have 34k since and it has been wonderful. 20mpg city and an amazing 29 hwy! If I had known was I was getting I may have paid more for it! All I can say is I hope the new Buicks are just as reliable and comfortable to drive!
Sponsored cars related to the Century
Related Used 1991 Buick Century Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner