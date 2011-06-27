Used 1991 Buick Century Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good First Time Car Schmidty , 05/11/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car as my first (and so far only) car my sophomore year of high school. Bought at $600 and since then have put on new tires, starter, water pump and only one major repair over $100. Have only put about 9,000 mile son it, and I just creeped over 103,000 about 2 weeks ago. It's been a great car, gets me where I need it, the air still works beautifully, and it has some pick-up too with the 3.3 V6 automatic. I'm in the process of doing a mileage test but I usually only fill up every 2-3 weeks depending on how much I drive around. Well built car for a first ride. Report Abuse

Great Buick Century jimbos54 , 08/05/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car used in 1996 with 51000 miles on it. During the 7 years that I have owned this car there has been very few problems with it. The only major problem was the AC compressor went out at about 85,000 miles. There have been only minor things like the fan motor and has the power steering pump replaced at 90,000 miles. However, outside of that there has been only routine upkeep and maintaince done. This car still has great power when needed from the 3.3L 6 cylinder even after 113,000 miles. Report Abuse

THE BEST OF THE BEST yannie , 09/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful bOUGHT NEW IN 1991 16000 DOLLARS,HAS A V6 3300 engine. One set of tires, brakes three times, one control valve, a frayed wire to fuel pump,alternator and fuel pump. This car has been the best,it out performs any other car Iv'e ever had Report Abuse

Best car I ever had! R Peters , 03/26/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When I needed to buy a car in a hurry, a mechanic friend recommended this car which was being sold by the owner's estate. In over ten years of driving, it cost less than $1000 in repairs. When the car died in an accident, the motor and transmission were still excellent with over 350000kms (about 220000 miles) on the odometer. It made several trips through the Canadian Rockies and BC mountains towing my 14ft fibreglass trailer without a problem. In over forty years of driving this was the best car I owned for perfomance, reliability and value. Report Abuse