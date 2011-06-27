Used 2016 Buick Cascada Consumer Reviews

Still a Great Looker and Enjoyable to Drive Tom in Pittsburgh , 07/31/2016 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 82 of 82 people found this review helpful I enjoy driving the car more and more each day. The ride is smooth on good roads, a bit bumpy on uneven roads (sport suspension). Our roads are hilly and windy here in Pittsburgh, but the Cascada handles the road exceptionally well. Seat and steering wheel adjustments are very accommodating. Initially I was concerned about the rear view visibility and the enclosed feeling with the roof up, but have no problems. The curvature of the two side mirrors is such that half of the lane behind me is visible in each of the side mirrors. Although the rear window is small, and is at an angle that reduce the visibility even more, between the rearwiew mirror and the two side mirrors visibility is pretty good. I have always had cars with sun roofs or panoramic roofs, so I was not sure how a solid black roof over my head will feel. I guess because of the huge wind shield and all the surrounding glass, there is absolutely no enclosed feeling. The trunk is small with the roof down, but that was expected with a convertible. It is a good size with the roof up except for the trunk opening. I am not a golfer, but I do not think that a golf bag would fit through the opening; of course there is always the back seat. In other reviews there have been a lot of comments about outdated dash, and too many buttons. True, there are a lot of buttons, but most of them are duplicates of the touch screen buttons. Just have to get used to when to use which button, touch screen or dash. I particularly like the "Destination" button on the dash, it eliminates going through several menu selections for selecting destination. The other feature that I like is that you can have the navigation displayed on the small screen between the speedometer and the tachometer, leaving the main display for other things, radio, CD music track and the like. It is cleverly designed, in addition to the voice instructions the direction of the next turn is displayed as an arrow and there is a progress bar that gets smaller as you approach the turn, very good. There are numerous technological features on the Cascada that you have to pay extra for with other cars. Blind spot monitoring is not included, but there is parking assist, lane departure warning, collision prevention warning, back up camara, road following headlights, cornering lights and several other safety and convenience features. Some reviewers had issues with the collision prevention, parking assist warning and low resolution back up camera. Both of the assists worked as intended for me; I just have to remember to turn off the parking assist before going through a car wash. As for the low resolution back up camera, let's be realistic, if it shows and alerts the driver that there is an object behind the car that could possibly be hit it did it's job, hi-res is great watching movies, but a pavement?? I have had several convertibles, and they all leaked going through car washes. Now granted, cars are better built nowadays, and car washes came along way in improving how they clean a car, but my the Buick Cascada does not leak. In my opinion it is a very attractive car with the top up or with the top down. Acceleration is exceptionally good considering the weight of the car and the engine size, yes there is room for improvement, but remember you get a lot for what you spend. So far I am very pleased with my Buick Cascada. If my review is still up on the website by the time we get snow here in Pittsburgh, I will update the review on how the Cascada handles winter driving on hilly windy roads and on cold temperatures features, heater, defogger, heated steering wheel and the like. Updated February 12, 2020. I enjoy driving the car more and more each day. Now I have had it for almost four years without any problems. Other than the usual tire rotation, oil and oil filter replacement and other routine maintenance item, the car had no mechanical breakdowns or electrical faults. Unfortunately, Buick decided to not sell the Cascada here in the United States after 2019, but I can enjoy driving it till 2029 and still get parts for it if needed. I will properly maintain and keep this convertible as long possible; it has been one of the best cars that I/we have owned. It’s stylish, fast, comfortable, fun, well equipped and did not cost as much as similarly equipped convertibles. After almost four years I still get compliments on the style and color (Flip Chip Silver Metallic) of the Cascada. The only drawback is that it is not very good in the snow using all-season tires. There are some new all-season tire designs from Nokian with unique tire thread patterns that I will try next. Updated August 17 2020. Still no mechanical, electrical or convertible roof problems. Seems to be a change oil, filter and rotate tires type of a car. Too bad it is no longer manufactured. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

In its own league Bobw , 05/20/2016 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful Bought this car for my wife (she loves it), and to be fair we have not had it but for a few weeks. I was looking for the great American convertible, something like a 1960s Buick LeSabre or Pontiac Catalina, but alas the big, roomy American verts are long gone. I was going to get a 2 series BMW (tiny back seat) or a CPO E350 (same price, 4 years old) convertible, but I went to see this car, too. Glad I did. This car has a comfortable, adult-sized back seat, big trunk for a vert, drives well, has wonderful front seats, and looks great (blue with the cream interior). It feels solid. Despite some of the pundits' reviews, the car feels plenty quick if not sports car quick (this car is not a sports car but a cruiser, which is what I wanted). The top works like a dream and the car is very quiet with the top up. Bose stereo is solid. The few negatives are no memory driver's seat; the low profile 20 inch tires can be jarring on rough pavement; rearward view with the top up is poor; and it is not really an American car, despite the nameplate. Some others have complained about the gadgets in the car like nav and lane change assist, but I have an I-phone for nav (although the Buick's nav works okay) and I can drive without some electronic nanny steering my car. As far as they go, these gadgets work okay, but I do not need them or want them on this or any other car. If you want a relatively affordable convertible that looks great and makes you smile, this could be your car. Update: Have had the car for about six months and we have loved every minute of it. Great car. Update: The car now has 26,900 miles on it. So far we’ve had two unscheduled maintenance issues, one being a tire puncture and the other being a windshield washer motor that went out, and which was repaired under warranty. We still love the car and would recommend it. Update: This is more of a suggestion for owners. Buick recommends a very high 35 PSI (cold) for tire pressures, presumably to enhance gas mileage. I have run the car at between 30 - 32 PSI (cold) and it makes the ride much more comfortable over rough pavement, and where I live rough pavement and potholes is the norm. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Classy convertible SydC , 03/31/2016 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful Had the Cascada for a month now and it is a joy to drive. It has a classy design and great leather interior that is extremely well designed. We recently went on first road trip of 1100 miles and it was great. We encountered strong winds in New Mexico and the Cascada went straight as an arrow while other vehicles were all over the place. We held the speed at 80 MPH and got 26 MPG which is actually pretty good considering all the headwinds. Cascada allows the user to get extra room in the truck if the top is up by merely pressing forward the device that holds the top in the trunk. We had lots of room for a very large suitcase and three other carry on type bags(also could easily hold a set of golf clubs in this mode). The sound systems is top of the class and can be easily heard because the road noise is kept at a minimum on the Cascada(yes even at 80 MPH). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beautiful rattling tin can Scott S. , 06/13/2016 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 46 of 48 people found this review helpful To date, the 2016 Cascada with 5148 miles, has been in the dealership service lane 5 times, all for the same reason. The convertible top is faulty. I initially took the car in due to a very odd knocking and popping sound coming from the rear of the vehicle. My first dealership said it was road noise and I had to deal with it. This was literally metal on metal banging... After I insisted the dealer attempt to diagnose the noise concern, a technician somehow broke the interior panel but didnt tell me, nor replace the actual part. I then received a message once again stating the knocking was just road noise and body-flex and couldnt be fixed. After contacting Buick, I was connected to another dealership which took the time to review the knocking and found the broken panel, and also a screw that wasnt seated properly. Drove home in complete quiet. Three days later... The knocking was back and this time I had a leak on the opposite side of the car. Back to the dealer... They adjusted the top and replaced the seal as the dealer stated the seal had managed to fold incorrectly and formed to that shape and had to be replaced. Further adjustments to the top and the knocking was gone again. A week later... The banging and knocking is back. The interior panel that was replaced has again disconnected and is flapping around constantly. Adjusted, reseated, no more knocking. A week later... banging is back again. Returned to the dealer and had a technician drive the car. After a day in the shop the technician decided to replace a guide pin for the top cover. Noise gone again. 3 days later... Knocking and clacking is back, I have a leak, and the chrome trim was gouged by the service team during the last service. Being returned to the dealer. At this point, the 2016 Buick Cascada has become the biggest let down / regret of my car purchasing life. Though the service team has been polite and helpful, I didnt buy the vehicle for it to be in service more than I am able to drive it. Definitely regret the whole purchase at this point. UPDATE: 12/14/2016 GM and I reached an agreement that included a buy-back of the Cascada. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse