Estimated values
2016 Buick Cascada 1SV 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,622
|$17,674
|$18,760
|Clean
|$16,150
|$17,156
|$18,184
|Average
|$15,206
|$16,120
|$17,033
|Rough
|$14,262
|$15,083
|$15,882
2016 Buick Cascada Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,795
|$18,830
|$19,901
|Clean
|$17,289
|$18,278
|$19,291
|Average
|$16,279
|$17,174
|$18,070
|Rough
|$15,269
|$16,070
|$16,849