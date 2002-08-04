Used 2000 BMW Z8 for Sale Near Me

ONLY 14,931 Miles! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound System CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control, Alarm. WHO WE ARE: Steve Thomas BMW is proud to be a 10 time "Center of Excellence" award winner. This award is given to the top BMW Centers for client care and satisfaction. Stop by and see why your next BMW experience should be with Steve Thomas BMW in Camarillo, California. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW Z8 searches: