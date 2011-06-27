Used 2000 BMW Z8 Consumer Reviews
james bond
Q-Q, 04/08/2002
i think this is good!!
H_ll of a car!!!
andjelo_miklic, 04/13/2002
This is really a car. The time it is passing, and i'm still more and more in love with it. Beautyfull. Totaly diferent from other BMW's that I don't like much. Excellent.
