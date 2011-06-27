  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
2000 BMW Z8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, super-sexy styling, limited production will ensure exclusivity.
  • Cumbersome on tight roads, Porsche 911 Turbo is faster and cheaper, a plastic rear window.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you love fine, rare things, the Z8 is the automotive equivalent of a Gutenberg bible.

Vehicle overview

Remember a decade ago when two-seat roadsters were as rare as Internet-based companies? Then Mazda created the Miata, several thousand people made several million dollars from IPOs, and everyone was in the mood for fun. Now high-end roadsters are almost as common as SUVs, and BMW has joined the fray with its new Z8 (the company also makes an SUV, in case you're still into that trend).

The Z8 is BMW's spiritual successor to the company's own 507 roadster from 1955. Both cars use a long hood/short deck design to create a powerful and sporty appearance. Both cars come in limited numbers (only about 250 of the original 507s were produced, as opposed to the 5000 total Z8 units planned over the next four years, with approximately 1,600 coming to the U.S.).

The classic styling cues continue inside the Z8, where brushed aluminum surfaces are set off by supple leather, thin steering wheel spokes, and a starter button located on the dashboard, a la Honda S2000. Items not found in BMW's 1955 roadster, like multiple stereo sound system controls, a telephone, and a navigation system, confirm that this is a 21st century ride. We appreciate the power folding top, but find a $130,000 convertible with a plastic rear window rather insulting.

The heart of the Z8 is BMW's 394-horsepower, 4.9-liter V8 that debuted in the stunning M5 sedan. For the Z8, BMW engineers enhanced the V8's oil delivery system to ensure adequate lubrication during heavy cornering loads that might otherwise starve the engine. The engine itself is located slightly aft of the front axle to help centralize the Z8's mass. Power travels to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Zero-to-60 comes in a quick 4.7 seconds and top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

All this power rides on an aluminum spaceframe chassis that is both super stiff (twice the stiffness of any other convertible is BMW's claim) and lighter in weight than a comparable steel frame. A multi-link rear suspension, similar to the one used in the 7 Series, controls rear wheel movement while a strut-type front suspension directs the Z8 and provides excellent driver feedback about the goings-on under the front wheels. Antilock brakes, dynamic skid control (DSC), electronic brake distribution, and even run-flat tires with air pressure sensors further contribute to the Z8's sense of security.

While the Z8 may have classic roadster influences, it is not a classic roadster. The vehicle's size and weight are more attuned to grand touring duty than canyon runs or weekend autocrossing, and its long hood and low seating position are not conducive to maneuvering through tight quarters. Its sheer performance will never match that of the 911 Turbo or a 360 Modena, yet its price, with dealer gouging, could easily eclipse both cars. That's fine if you love super-rare BMWs. Otherwise, it's a tough sell.

2000 Highlights

BMW has created an all-new sports car with philosophical and styling elements gleaned from its original 1955 507 roadster.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 BMW Z8.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review

Most helpful consumer reviews

james bond
Q-Q,04/08/2002
i think this is good!!
H_ll of a car!!!
andjelo_miklic,04/13/2002
This is really a car. The time it is passing, and i'm still more and more in love with it. Beautyfull. Totaly diferent from other BMW's that I don't like much. Excellent.
See all 2 reviews of the 2000 BMW Z8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
394 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2000 BMW Z8 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 BMW Z8

Used 2000 BMW Z8 Overview

The Used 2000 BMW Z8 is offered in the following submodels: Z8 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

Check out BMW lease specials
