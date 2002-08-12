  1. Home
List Price Estimate
$19,050 - $39,226
Consumer Rating
(23)

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 BMW Z8.

5 star reviews: 78%
4 star reviews: 13%
3 star reviews: 4%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 5%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 23 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, IT WILL NEVER BE A PORSCHE
Dr G,

It is a cool looking car, very stylish but you will get bored were soon, kinda boring to drive. People look, but performance and fun factor is no big deal. I have a 2002 911 turbo which is the best sports car in the world, and this new one cannot even compare. Eventhough the $ is close.

1 out of 5 stars, Bad Car
john53,

Uncomfortable, bumpy ride, extremely loud engine

5 out of 5 stars, yea
matthew17000,

very smooth ride lots of pep very comfortable looks like a million dollars.

5 out of 5 stars, best car
i6roik6fyukryk,

the ultamate raodster this car is the best. no raodster is better

Features & Specs

2dr Roadster features & specs
2dr Roadster
4.9L 8cyl 6M
MPG 12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
394 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2003 BMW Z8 features & specs

FAQ

Is the BMW Z8 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2003 Z8 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW Z8 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Z8 gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Z8 has 5.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW Z8. Learn more

Is the BMW Z8 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW Z8 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Z8. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Z8's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2003 BMW Z8 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2003 BMW Z8 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2003 Z8 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2003 BMW Z8?

The least-expensive 2003 BMW Z8 is the 2003 BMW Z8 2dr Roadster (4.9L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $131,500.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Roadster (4.9L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $131,500
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW Z8?

If you're interested in the BMW Z8, the next question is, which Z8 model is right for you? Z8 variants include 2dr Roadster (4.9L 8cyl 6M). For a full list of Z8 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Used 2003 BMW Z8 Overview

The Used 2003 BMW Z8 is offered in the following submodels: Z8 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (4.9L 8cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2003 BMW Z8?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 BMW Z8 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Z8 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Z8.

