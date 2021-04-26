  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X7
  4. 2022 BMW X7
  5. 2022 BMW X7 M50i

2022 BMW X7 M50i

MSRP range: $99,800
BMW X7 M50i 4dr SUV Exterior
+4
MSRP $100,795
Edmunds suggests you pay $100,795
Start Price Checker
5 for sale near you
2022 BMW X7 Review
  • Strong engine performance
  • Smooth ride
  • Impeccable interior
  • Expensive for the class
  • Climate controls can be confusing to use
  • Some systems don't behave as you'd expect
  • Wireless phone charger is no longer standard
  • M50i gets standard power sunshades for second-row windows
  • Minor changes to various option packages
  • Part of the first X7 generation introduced for 2019
by the Edmunds Experts
04/26/2021
What is the BMW X7?

In 2019, BMW launched the X7 crossover to compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator — all heavy hitters among large three-row SUVs. But a 2020 redesign of the GLS and a brand-new Escalade in 2021 meant that the X7 struggled to keep up with its overhauled rivals. The solution? Give the 2022 BMW X7 a fighting chance with a refresh of its own.

We don't know much about the refreshed BMW X7. Spy photos reveal headlights that have moved lower down the front fascia, though the new model will retain the chrome blade that runs from the front wheel arch to the rear door. The rumor mill is flush with speculation about a curved infotainment screen and more potent engines, including the possible introduction of a plug-in hybrid variant. Keep your eyes on this space for more information since the 2022 BMW X7 is expected to bow later this year.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The BMW X7 is a solid pick in the large luxury SUV class, but some rivals are newer and more impressive. Expect the refreshed 2022 BMW X7 to shake things up a bit when the camouflage comes off this winter.

Compare dealer price quotes

2022 BMW X7 M50i pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW X7.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

2022 BMW X7 videos

MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm driving through the American Southwest in the biggest, newest thing from BMW. And by big, it really is-- it's the all new 2019 X7. Do me a favor-- hit Subscribe below. We have a lot more reviews coming your way.The X7 is the latest and the biggest SUV from BMW. It's about nine inches longer than the X5, and come standard with three rows of seats. You can get it as either as six or seven passenger. The seven passenger is an option. Gives you a second row bench.Price prices start right around $75,000 for the xDrive40i that has a six cylinder-- that's turbo charged. Puts out 335 horsepower.You can upgrade to the xDrive50i, but that's going to set you back $94,000. Has a turbo charged V8 that puts out 456 horsepower. More importantly though, let's find out how it drives.[MUSIC PLAYING]All right. At the moment, I'm driving the X7 with the turbo charged V8 that has 456 horsepower. We're about to get on the highway, so let's floor it.It's got plenty of power. I actually have to back off now cause there's a truck there, but it gets up speed very confidently. The V8 sounds pretty decent too.We drove under a short bridge a while back and had the windows down. It's a good, burly V8 sound. I'm going to pass. It's effortless.[MUSIC PLAYING]On the road, you feel the height of the car. You also feel the weight. It feels substantial. The ride quality is super smooth, exactly what you'd expect from a big, luxury SUV.Does come with adaptive suspension as standard, so it all works together. The sport mode isn't actually all that sporty. You don't field too much of a difference from the shocks, but just enough. Odds are, if you're looking at a luxury SUV of this size, performance and handling isn't really that important.As far as the seats go, they're comfortable. They're a little flat, and they're definitely geared more towards comfort than sport seats that give you a lot more lateral support. You're going to slide around a little if you're taking some turns, but really well done for comfort.Multi-contoured seats also are standard on the xDrive50i, and optional on the turbo charged 6. And according to BMW, the difference is only half a second in 0 to 60 time.For most people, I think they're going to be just fine with the 6, and they're pretty much equal when it comes to feature content. There were some things that are standard on the eight cylinder that are optional on the 6, but in the end, you're really not going to miss out on too much.I'm not too crazy about the lane keep assist. I think it's a little too heavy handed. Literally, heavy handed. It took a lot of effort to keep it going straight. The effort in the wheel built up a lot, and it wasn't all that accurate either. Every now and then, I'd feel a little bit of a swerve when the system gets confused.In the end, after about 30 minutes of driving, I went to the menu and just turned it off. That's generally a bad sign because I like advanced safety features, but when they're not tuned well, it's just aggravating, and I end up not using them at all.Otherwise, the adaptive cruise control is really good. It doesn't give you this big punch of acceleration when a car moves out of your way, and it doesn't jam on the brakes when you come up on someone. It drives much like a normal human would.Visibility out the front is pretty good, not great. This roof pillar in the front, it's pretty thick, but it's actually not getting in the way too much, considering its thickness.One thing I did find a little odd, though, is the mirrors seem a little small to me. I'm not getting a whole lot of a big lateral view off to the left here. But at the same time, I'm getting just enough to know a car's coming up.The brakes feel good. They feel appropriate for a car of this size and this class. It's a soft pedal. It's easy to modulate, it's easy to come to a nice smooth limo stop. Really not a lot to report there, and the same goes for the transmission.Smooth shifts. Not a lot to say. It's not awkward at low speeds, and the gear shifts are nice and quick, especially when you want to go past someone.[MUSIC PLAYING]From the back, the X7 reminds me a lot of the 7 series sedan, in a good way. This chrome strip serves to break up some of the bulkiness of the design. And of course, there's a power lift gate. There's also this lower section here, which is great for tailgating.There's not a whole lot of cargo space behind the third row of seats, maybe enough for two carry on luggage pieces, and that's about it, if you load it to the top of the deck. However, all you have to do is hit a few buttons here, and it folds the third row flat. That opens you up to almost 49 cubic feet of cargo space.Fold down the second row, and that bumps up to over 90 cubic feet. Compared to other luxury SUV of this size, that's about average. You do also get a height adjustable load floor with this button right here. And, when you're all ready and done, hit one button and walk away.[MUSIC PLAYING]From the middle row of seats, I'm pretty impressed. These seats are just as comfortable at the front, but you get these nice little sueded pillows that feel really good. Just enough adjustments. There's no seat cushion rake angle adjustment, but it feels about right.I'm getting plenty of support, which means that the seats aren't mounted too low to the floor, which they'll typically do. Actually, they're raised, so I have a really good view out the front. It's got to be at least a few inches taller, ride height-wise than the front seats. And that tends to open it up, make it feel more spacious, rather than being kind of confined and not seeing what's up front.With this particular test car, we have sun shades and a massive panoramic sunroof, which is neat because it has almost a polka dot pattern in it. It's a little unusual, but I like it. It's just a little something different. Quad zone automatic climate control is standard, and we have it here. And you can get a fifth zone for the third row as well.I also have the rear entertainment system here. It's a nice big touchpad. It's almost the size of an iPad, and you have plenty of entertainment options. And you can also keep tabs of what the driver sees, navigation-wise.One thing I like is these armrests give you really nice place to set your elbows. And the middle ones, the inboard ones, are adjustable and ratcheting and slide forward and back. Takes a little while to finally get that adjustment you want, but it feels just about right.Materials quality back here is as nice as the front, which is pretty typical for a flagship luxury vehicle. On other vehicles, they might scrimp a little here and there and use more durable but not as attractive materials. That's not the case with the X7. Everything is as nice back here as it is up front.I do hear a little more road noise than I'd expect, but we are on some rather coarse asphalt. There were some moments where we were on some really smooth asphalt, and it was as quiet as a crypt. So that's kind of hit and miss.Accessing the third row takes a little bit of patience. You hit one button, and the second row slides rather slowly forward. But it is still rather elegant and, well, doesn't have all that clunkiness that you'd find in some others. It's really not too much of an awkward stoop to get to your seat. And it's just another button touch to get it to fold back.All right. Now I'm in the third row, the rearmost row of the X7. And the middle seat here is set for me, with just maybe an inch or two of knee room in front. As far space back here, well, obviously, third rows are always better suited to smaller passengers or children, but I do fit fairly well.My hair is brushing the headliner. I'm 5 foot 10. My knees aren't touching, but they are really close, and I don't have that much foot room.Also, the seat cushion is low, which is to be expected from the third row. So there's not a whole lot of support for adults back here. But in a pinch, I'd be totally fine.One thing that I'm finding weird though is I'm in this right seat, but the seat in front of me is just moved off a couple inches to the right. So in order to keep from bumping into the seat, I actually have to move my knees a little off to the right. That's a little awkward. Children probably wouldn't have to deal with that.What is good though, we are equipped with this fifth zone for climate control with some vents strategically placed. There is a USB-C charger here and on the other side, and there's two for the middle row as well.One thing that I'm finding notable back here is the sensation of space. I realize by touching and bumping into whatever is around me that it's not all that spacious. But, this extra sunroof here, this window here, it opens it up and it doesn't feel claustrophobic.After logging a bunch of miles on the X7, I came away relatively impressed. Really, the only thing that I'm not a fan of the steering. It's just a little bit too much effort, and that's especially true when you have some of the advanced safety features activated.It compares very favorably against the Audi Q7, as well as the Mercedes GLS. For more information on the X7, as well as its competition, head on over to Edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe.[MUSIC PLAYING]

2019 BMW X7 First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 BMW X7, but since the 2022 BMW X7 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

2019 BMW X7 First Drive
BMW Concept X7 iPerformance Frankfurt Auto Show Debut

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$99,800
MPG & Fuel
15 City / 21 Hwy / 17 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 21.9 gal. capacity
Seating
7 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 553 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 203.3 in. / Height: 71.1 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 87.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 78.7 in.
Curb Weight: 5661 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started

FAQ

Is the BMW X7 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 X7 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X7 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X7 gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X7. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 BMW X7?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW X7:

  • Wireless phone charger is no longer standard
  • M50i gets standard power sunshades for second-row windows
  • Minor changes to various option packages
  • Part of the first X7 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the BMW X7 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW X7 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X7. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X7's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 BMW X7 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW X7 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 X7 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW X7?

The least-expensive 2022 BMW X7 is the 2022 BMW X7 M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $99,800.

Other versions include:

  • M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $99,800
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW X7?

If you're interested in the BMW X7, the next question is, which X7 model is right for you? X7 variants include M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X7 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 BMW X7

2022 BMW X7 M50i Overview

The 2022 BMW X7 M50i is offered in the following styles: M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). The 2022 BMW X7 M50i comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 BMW X7 M50i comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 BMW X7 M50i?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 BMW X7 M50i and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 X7 M50i.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 BMW X7 M50i and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 X7 M50i featuring deep dives into trim levels including M50i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 BMW X7 M50i here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 BMW X7 M50i?

2022 BMW X7 M50i M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2022 BMW X7 M50i M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 BMW X7 M50is are available in my area?

2022 BMW X7 M50i Listings and Inventory

There are currently 9 new 2022 BMW X7 M50is listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $105,000 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 BMW X7 M50i.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 BMW X7 M50i for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 BMW X7 X7 M50i you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,999.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 BMW X7 M50i and all available trim types: M50i. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 BMW X7 M50i include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 BMW X7 M50i?

2022 BMW X7 M50i M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
17 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/21 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG17
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement4.4 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase122.2 in.
Length203.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height71.1 in.
Curb Weight5661 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 BMW X7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

Related 2022 BMW X7 M50i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other models