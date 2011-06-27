Used 2012 BMW X6 SUV Consumer Reviews
Worst Car I have Ever Had
The BMW X6 i50 was the worst car I have ever had. If you’re thinking about buying one you better buy a fire extinguisher and a few cases of oil. I bought a Vermelain Red Black interior 2012. Loved the car at the time. Paid big bucks, everything at BMW is a “package”. I like to keep my cars – not this one. I had it about a month and it had a chassis malfunction. No one could figure out what that was and the problem came and went. Then there was an indicator for “increased battery discharge”. The dealer changed cables etc., I brought it in about 4 times then demanded a new battery which I got. Then the indicator said “high battery drain”. Fed up at this point I waited until the car had to go in for the next service. When I brought it in they wouldn’t release the car back. The keyless system was somehow communicating with the battery and the car was ready to go on fire. Around the same time about 5,000 miles the car is asking for oil. They said that’s all normal wait until it hits 15,000 miles. 15,000 miles came and went the car needed a quart of oil every 5000 miles. The need for oil then started to increase as the mileage continued to increase. Eventually, every 900 miles the car needed oil. BMW insisted that was all normal. I wrote to Germany (in German) they referred the problem to BMW North America. They sent a service technician to look at the vehicle – said it was all normal. I was the one topping off the oil not BMW. Then they told me they wanted me to go to the dealer every time it needed oil. Really! – I drive over a 100 miles a day. The dealer is about 2 hours away round trip. I would waste 2 hours every 2 weeks on oil! Beyond that, BMW did nothing. At approximately 50,000 miles it didn’t seem to have the drive or acceleration intensity that is used to have; it couldn’t get out of it’s own way. The dealer said it was normal. The next visit for service not long after the complaint of lack of acceleration – eureka it’s leaking oil and the turbos need rebuilding (which was another 6 weeks at the dealer). That was fixed I drive into my driveway to see the “oil” light go on again – back to the dealer I go. After all that the car did regain its acceleration that it should have. Now 5 years later I am still putting a quart of oil in the car every 900 miles. It needs brakes (normal maintenance), turbos either need to be rebuilt or replaced, and the I Drive is playing games. You put it on one thing and it changes itself to another. Using an independent mechanic certified in BMW who doesn’t charge like a dealer the cost of this vehicle to keep for 1 year has been $10,000. After paying $90,000 for a vehicle you would expect a lot more from the car, the dealer and BMW – you get nothing from any of them. Now do you want to do that – me either it’s traded never to be purchased again!
The end of a beautiful love story...
After 6 glorious months of having my BMW X6, Judy,(gracefully clocking in at 56,000 miles) and encountering the following... $1,400 for high pressure fuel pump $2,200 for transfer case $616 for replacement of coolant expansion tank 2 oil changes at $150 $170 for a stripped oil pan screw $400 for tinting And... an unattended battery light and need of a blower motor replacement We mutually decided to part ways. Alice, Subaru Outback, and I are new to each other but I hope a beautiful relationship develops. My advice to you, never buy an $80,000 car (Judy was used and I paid nowhere near that but that was her MSP new) because as I was told in the repair shop, it’s normal to expect $16,000 a year in maintenance. If you would like Judy, she’s on the Subaru lot in Charleston, SC. She’s a beaut Clark... a beaut....
2012 BMW X6 50i
This car is very nice. The ride is more sport than luxury as one would expect from a BMW. The interior is well thought out and the controls are very easy to use. The 8 cyl engine gives incredible power! Love the side sun shades! 10 way adjustable seats are incredible. One thing to investigate if looking to purchase is oil consumption! Twin turbo seems to consume an unusual amount of oil! I've investigated issue through forums and BMW service. 1 quart per 2-3 thousand miles supposedly is within BMW guidelines. Some mechanics say this is crazy some say this is normal. The car monitors engine oil level with an easy to read picture. Topping off oil is very easy to do. I would not purchase this car without a warranty! Having owned several BMWs I would not want to reach into my pocket for even the simplest of repairs. Very good in the snow. Run flats have come down in price so tire purchase is acceptable. Please note if replacing tired get ready to purchase all for at one time! Tire wear between tired has to be within a certain range or damage to crankcase can occur. Forget replacing two!
Love my new BMW!
I love this car more than my X-5. I didn't need the wagon but wanted the size of the car. It is a joy to drive.
X 6 3.5 Sport Package
I have had 3 previous X 5 models. The x6 is a different vehicle. It's wider,bolder, and more of a stylistic statement. I got the sport package with 20's, which make the car look very pumped up. With these wheels and sport package be prepared for a very harsh ride if the road is rough, but you will look great bouncing over the bumps. Its much rougher than an X5. The wide cabin and big seats are great. I love the design. Feels quick with the 6.Great power train and transmission. It's Only a 4 passenger, but you will ride in style.Rear visibility ok with the camera. King of the road feel and looks to match.
