Estimated values
2007 BMW X5 4.8i 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,919
|$4,661
|$5,084
|Clean
|$3,661
|$4,349
|$4,736
|Average
|$3,144
|$3,726
|$4,039
|Rough
|$2,628
|$3,102
|$3,343
Estimated values
2007 BMW X5 3.0si 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,648
|$4,310
|$4,688
|Clean
|$3,408
|$4,022
|$4,367
|Average
|$2,927
|$3,445
|$3,725
|Rough
|$2,446
|$2,868
|$3,082