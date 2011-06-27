Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Aveo 5 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,865
|$4,001
|$4,839
|Clean
|$2,667
|$3,727
|$4,496
|Average
|$2,271
|$3,180
|$3,812
|Rough
|$1,874
|$2,632
|$3,128
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,083
|$2,986
|$3,650
|Clean
|$1,939
|$2,782
|$3,392
|Average
|$1,651
|$2,373
|$2,876
|Rough
|$1,363
|$1,965
|$2,359
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Aveo 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,802
|$3,900
|$4,712
|Clean
|$2,608
|$3,634
|$4,379
|Average
|$2,221
|$3,100
|$3,712
|Rough
|$1,833
|$2,566
|$3,046
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Aveo 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,284
|$3,222
|$3,915
|Clean
|$2,126
|$3,002
|$3,638
|Average
|$1,810
|$2,561
|$3,084
|Rough
|$1,494
|$2,120
|$2,531
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Aveo 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,020
|$2,780
|$3,342
|Clean
|$1,881
|$2,589
|$3,105
|Average
|$1,601
|$2,209
|$2,633
|Rough
|$1,322
|$1,829
|$2,160
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Aveo 5 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,442
|$3,453
|$4,197
|Clean
|$2,273
|$3,217
|$3,900
|Average
|$1,935
|$2,744
|$3,307
|Rough
|$1,597
|$2,272
|$2,713