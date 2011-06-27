Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Concorde LXi 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,050
|$1,468
|$1,687
|Clean
|$930
|$1,302
|$1,499
|Average
|$688
|$971
|$1,124
|Rough
|$447
|$640
|$749
Estimated values
2001 Chrysler Concorde LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$1,466
|$1,615
|Clean
|$1,044
|$1,301
|$1,436
|Average
|$773
|$970
|$1,077
|Rough
|$502
|$639
|$718