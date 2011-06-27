  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,052$2,922$3,391
Clean$1,841$2,621$3,042
Average$1,419$2,020$2,344
Rough$996$1,419$1,646
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,953$3,233$3,922
Clean$1,752$2,900$3,519
Average$1,350$2,235$2,712
Rough$948$1,570$1,904
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,502$3,967$4,757
Clean$2,244$3,559$4,268
Average$1,729$2,743$3,289
Rough$1,214$1,926$2,310
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,687$2,720$3,277
Clean$1,513$2,440$2,939
Average$1,166$1,880$2,265
Rough$819$1,320$1,591
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,480$4,074$4,932
Clean$2,225$3,654$4,425
Average$1,714$2,816$3,410
Rough$1,204$1,978$2,395
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,114$2,948$3,397
Clean$1,897$2,644$3,048
Average$1,461$2,038$2,348
Rough$1,026$1,431$1,649
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,715$4,275$5,115
Clean$2,436$3,835$4,589
Average$1,877$2,955$3,536
Rough$1,318$2,075$2,483
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,399$3,820$4,585
Clean$2,152$3,427$4,113
Average$1,659$2,641$3,170
Rough$1,165$1,855$2,226
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,139$3,229$3,816
Clean$1,919$2,897$3,424
Average$1,478$2,232$2,638
Rough$1,038$1,568$1,853
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,501$2,442$2,949
Clean$1,347$2,191$2,645
Average$1,038$1,688$2,038
Rough$729$1,186$1,432
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,147$2,805$3,161
Clean$1,926$2,516$2,836
Average$1,484$1,939$2,185
Rough$1,042$1,362$1,535
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,107$4,744$5,626
Clean$2,788$4,256$5,047
Average$2,148$3,279$3,889
Rough$1,508$2,303$2,731
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Chevrolet Suburban on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,191 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Suburban is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,191 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,191 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Chevrolet Suburban. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Chevrolet Suburban and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from $729 to $2,949, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Chevrolet Suburban is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.