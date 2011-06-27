Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,052
|$2,922
|$3,391
|Clean
|$1,841
|$2,621
|$3,042
|Average
|$1,419
|$2,020
|$2,344
|Rough
|$996
|$1,419
|$1,646
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,953
|$3,233
|$3,922
|Clean
|$1,752
|$2,900
|$3,519
|Average
|$1,350
|$2,235
|$2,712
|Rough
|$948
|$1,570
|$1,904
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,502
|$3,967
|$4,757
|Clean
|$2,244
|$3,559
|$4,268
|Average
|$1,729
|$2,743
|$3,289
|Rough
|$1,214
|$1,926
|$2,310
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,687
|$2,720
|$3,277
|Clean
|$1,513
|$2,440
|$2,939
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,880
|$2,265
|Rough
|$819
|$1,320
|$1,591
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,480
|$4,074
|$4,932
|Clean
|$2,225
|$3,654
|$4,425
|Average
|$1,714
|$2,816
|$3,410
|Rough
|$1,204
|$1,978
|$2,395
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,114
|$2,948
|$3,397
|Clean
|$1,897
|$2,644
|$3,048
|Average
|$1,461
|$2,038
|$2,348
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,431
|$1,649
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,715
|$4,275
|$5,115
|Clean
|$2,436
|$3,835
|$4,589
|Average
|$1,877
|$2,955
|$3,536
|Rough
|$1,318
|$2,075
|$2,483
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,399
|$3,820
|$4,585
|Clean
|$2,152
|$3,427
|$4,113
|Average
|$1,659
|$2,641
|$3,170
|Rough
|$1,165
|$1,855
|$2,226
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,139
|$3,229
|$3,816
|Clean
|$1,919
|$2,897
|$3,424
|Average
|$1,478
|$2,232
|$2,638
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,568
|$1,853
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,501
|$2,442
|$2,949
|Clean
|$1,347
|$2,191
|$2,645
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,688
|$2,038
|Rough
|$729
|$1,186
|$1,432
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,147
|$2,805
|$3,161
|Clean
|$1,926
|$2,516
|$2,836
|Average
|$1,484
|$1,939
|$2,185
|Rough
|$1,042
|$1,362
|$1,535
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,107
|$4,744
|$5,626
|Clean
|$2,788
|$4,256
|$5,047
|Average
|$2,148
|$3,279
|$3,889
|Rough
|$1,508
|$2,303
|$2,731