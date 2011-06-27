Estimated values
1995 Ford Aspire SE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,249
|$1,611
|Clean
|$482
|$1,101
|$1,424
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$218
|$510
|$678
Estimated values
1995 Ford Aspire 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,249
|$1,611
|Clean
|$482
|$1,101
|$1,424
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$218
|$510
|$678
Estimated values
1995 Ford Aspire 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,249
|$1,611
|Clean
|$482
|$1,101
|$1,424
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$218
|$510
|$678