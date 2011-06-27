  1. Home
2020 BMW X1 SUV Consumer Reviews

4 reviews
Best in Class - Perfect for the tech geek

Tucsonarizona1 , 05/07/2020
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I agree with Edmunds review of the x1. I drove all the competition in this class (Mercedes, Audi, Lexus & BMW) and the x1 checks all the boxes. Tons of extra high-tech goodies that you’ll be discovering long after you’ve taken one home. I agree with the mild noise and ride comfort issues, but the other manufacturers had the same issue, and the Mercedes GLA was much worse. We’ve had the x1 for for just over a month and are very happy with our choice. Shout-out for the totally wireless Apple Car Play that was not available in this class from any other luxury manufacturer - it sealed the deal.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My first BMW...loving it!

Dr. Ron, 04/06/2020
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I’ve had my new 2020 X1 for a month. It is everything I was hoping for and much more. Clearly the best vehicle I have owned. I am a very satisfied customer! Thank you, BMW!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun Car

Msaf, 05/28/2020
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

It drives like a charm and handles easily. Looking forward to taking it on a road trip.

Craftsmanship Par Excellence.

Willie M, 05/01/2020
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great vehicle to drive.

