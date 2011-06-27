2020 BMW X1 SUV Consumer Reviews

Tucsonarizona1 , 05/07/2020 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I agree with Edmunds review of the x1. I drove all the competition in this class (Mercedes, Audi, Lexus & BMW) and the x1 checks all the boxes. Tons of extra high-tech goodies that you’ll be discovering long after you’ve taken one home. I agree with the mild noise and ride comfort issues, but the other manufacturers had the same issue, and the Mercedes GLA was much worse. We’ve had the x1 for for just over a month and are very happy with our choice. Shout-out for the totally wireless Apple Car Play that was not available in this class from any other luxury manufacturer - it sealed the deal.