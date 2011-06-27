Used 2016 BMW M5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

David T , 01/15/2019 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

Shopping for a sedan for my family and self. I already knew nothing would compare to the BMW M5. As I can fully enjoy the limits of the ultimate driving machine, with a profound sense of safety even at Exhilarating speeds and turns. The comfort an peace of this beautiful car is nothing but breath taking.