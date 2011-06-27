  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW M5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.0
2 reviews
M5 Alive

Walter, 10/03/2017
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Great fun car to drive......will get er done!!! Traded for 2018 540i with M sport package.Nice car!Love my BMW's !

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
CLEAN 2014 M5

Motordude64, 11/01/2019
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
If you look up M5s they are amazing and if you even check bmw forums the only annoying this is the brakes

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles