This certainly isn't the first time we've pitted gas- and battery-powered performance cars against each other on the Edmunds U-Drags track. But this time, we're taking a look at how these two propulsion types go head-to-head when they come from the same automaker.

In one corner, there's the BMW M4 Competition, with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine and rear-wheel drive, making 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. In the other, it's our long-term BMW i5 M60 xDrive, a fully electric sedan with two electric motors producing a total of 593 hp and 586 lb-ft of torque. That gives the i5 a massive power advantage over the M4, but the coupe is a full 1,447 pounds lighter, and it's got better tires, to boot.

Which car takes the cake on the Edmunds U-Drags track? It might not be the one you think. This one is really, really close.