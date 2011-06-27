Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,775
|$26,471
|$28,567
|Clean
|$24,338
|$26,001
|$28,050
|Average
|$23,463
|$25,061
|$27,016
|Rough
|$22,588
|$24,121
|$25,983
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX30 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,247
|$27,873
|$29,885
|Clean
|$25,783
|$27,378
|$29,344
|Average
|$24,857
|$26,388
|$28,262
|Rough
|$23,930
|$25,398
|$27,181
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX30 PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,110
|$21,647
|$23,544
|Clean
|$19,755
|$21,263
|$23,118
|Average
|$19,045
|$20,494
|$22,266
|Rough
|$18,335
|$19,725
|$21,414
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX30 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,484
|$24,143
|$26,189
|Clean
|$22,087
|$23,714
|$25,715
|Average
|$21,293
|$22,856
|$24,767
|Rough
|$20,499
|$21,999
|$23,819
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX30 SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,527
|$27,139
|$29,132
|Clean
|$25,077
|$26,657
|$28,605
|Average
|$24,175
|$25,693
|$27,551
|Rough
|$23,274
|$24,729
|$26,497
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX30 LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,074
|$22,658
|$24,613
|Clean
|$20,702
|$22,256
|$24,167
|Average
|$19,957
|$21,451
|$23,277
|Rough
|$19,213
|$20,646
|$22,386