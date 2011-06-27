Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,768
|$48,684
|$49,838
|Clean
|$46,924
|$47,819
|$48,936
|Average
|$45,238
|$46,090
|$47,132
|Rough
|$43,551
|$44,361
|$45,329
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX80 LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,996
|$62,159
|$63,626
|Clean
|$59,919
|$61,056
|$62,474
|Average
|$57,765
|$58,848
|$60,172
|Rough
|$55,611
|$56,640
|$57,869
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,790
|$47,045
|$48,614
|Clean
|$44,982
|$46,209
|$47,734
|Average
|$43,365
|$44,538
|$45,975
|Rough
|$41,748
|$42,867
|$44,215