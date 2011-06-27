  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q60 Coupe
  4. Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe
  5. Appraisal value

2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,604$21,137$23,619
Clean$17,772$20,176$22,518
Average$16,108$18,252$20,314
Rough$14,444$16,329$18,111
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q60 Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,784$19,941$22,056
Clean$16,988$19,034$21,027
Average$15,398$17,219$18,970
Rough$13,807$15,405$16,912
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q60 Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,904$17,655$20,343
Clean$14,237$16,852$19,394
Average$12,904$15,245$17,497
Rough$11,571$13,639$15,599
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q60 Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,116$17,992$19,834
Clean$15,395$17,173$18,909
Average$13,953$15,536$17,059
Rough$12,512$13,899$15,208
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q60 Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,961$20,496$22,977
Clean$17,157$19,563$21,906
Average$15,551$17,698$19,762
Rough$13,944$15,833$17,619
Sell my 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q60 Coupe near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,237 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,852 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q60 Coupe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,237 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,852 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,237 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,852 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe ranges from $11,571 to $20,343, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.