Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,604
|$21,137
|$23,619
|Clean
|$17,772
|$20,176
|$22,518
|Average
|$16,108
|$18,252
|$20,314
|Rough
|$14,444
|$16,329
|$18,111
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,784
|$19,941
|$22,056
|Clean
|$16,988
|$19,034
|$21,027
|Average
|$15,398
|$17,219
|$18,970
|Rough
|$13,807
|$15,405
|$16,912
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,904
|$17,655
|$20,343
|Clean
|$14,237
|$16,852
|$19,394
|Average
|$12,904
|$15,245
|$17,497
|Rough
|$11,571
|$13,639
|$15,599
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,116
|$17,992
|$19,834
|Clean
|$15,395
|$17,173
|$18,909
|Average
|$13,953
|$15,536
|$17,059
|Rough
|$12,512
|$13,899
|$15,208
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,961
|$20,496
|$22,977
|Clean
|$17,157
|$19,563
|$21,906
|Average
|$15,551
|$17,698
|$19,762
|Rough
|$13,944
|$15,833
|$17,619