Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,327
|$40,223
|$42,548
|Clean
|$37,847
|$39,712
|$41,996
|Average
|$36,885
|$38,688
|$40,892
|Rough
|$35,923
|$37,665
|$39,788
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,446
|$38,257
|$40,478
|Clean
|$35,989
|$37,770
|$39,953
|Average
|$35,074
|$36,797
|$38,903
|Rough
|$34,160
|$35,824
|$37,853
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,400
|$36,934
|$38,817
|Clean
|$34,956
|$36,464
|$38,313
|Average
|$34,068
|$35,525
|$37,306
|Rough
|$33,179
|$34,585
|$36,299
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,622
|$49,431
|$51,652
|Clean
|$47,024
|$48,802
|$50,982
|Average
|$45,830
|$47,544
|$49,642
|Rough
|$44,635
|$46,287
|$48,302
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,722
|$51,650
|$54,017
|Clean
|$49,098
|$50,993
|$53,316
|Average
|$47,851
|$49,679
|$51,915
|Rough
|$46,603
|$48,365
|$50,513
Estimated values
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,066
|$37,080
|$39,551
|Clean
|$34,626
|$36,609
|$39,038
|Average
|$33,746
|$35,665
|$38,012
|Rough
|$32,867
|$34,722
|$36,986