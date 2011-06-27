Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Axiom S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,428
|$2,889
|$3,121
|Clean
|$2,199
|$2,616
|$2,829
|Average
|$1,742
|$2,069
|$2,246
|Rough
|$1,285
|$1,522
|$1,663
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Axiom XS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,580
|$3,021
|$3,241
|Clean
|$2,337
|$2,735
|$2,938
|Average
|$1,851
|$2,163
|$2,332
|Rough
|$1,366
|$1,591
|$1,726
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Axiom S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,286
|$2,742
|$2,971
|Clean
|$2,071
|$2,483
|$2,693
|Average
|$1,641
|$1,964
|$2,138
|Rough
|$1,210
|$1,444
|$1,583
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Axiom XS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,479
|$2,913
|$3,130
|Clean
|$2,245
|$2,637
|$2,837
|Average
|$1,779
|$2,086
|$2,252
|Rough
|$1,312
|$1,534
|$1,667