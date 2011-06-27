Estimated values
2010 INFINITI M35 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,205
|$9,386
|$10,803
|Clean
|$6,593
|$8,590
|$9,881
|Average
|$5,369
|$6,997
|$8,039
|Rough
|$4,144
|$5,405
|$6,196
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI M35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,994
|$9,353
|$10,886
|Clean
|$6,399
|$8,560
|$9,957
|Average
|$5,211
|$6,973
|$8,100
|Rough
|$4,023
|$5,386
|$6,243