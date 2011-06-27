Estimated values
2007 INFINITI M45 Sport 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,712
|$7,147
|$8,480
|Clean
|$4,246
|$6,446
|$7,645
|Average
|$3,316
|$5,044
|$5,975
|Rough
|$2,386
|$3,642
|$4,305
Estimated values
2007 INFINITI M45 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,504
|$6,937
|$8,267
|Clean
|$4,060
|$6,256
|$7,453
|Average
|$3,170
|$4,896
|$5,825
|Rough
|$2,281
|$3,535
|$4,197