Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Oasis S 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$1,983
|$2,265
|Clean
|$1,269
|$1,807
|$2,073
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,454
|$1,688
|Rough
|$774
|$1,102
|$1,302
Estimated values
1996 Isuzu Oasis LS 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,089
|$2,384
|Clean
|$1,346
|$1,904
|$2,181
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,533
|$1,776
|Rough
|$821
|$1,162
|$1,370