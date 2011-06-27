Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Axiom S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,520
|$2,836
|$2,993
|Clean
|$2,297
|$2,583
|$2,729
|Average
|$1,852
|$2,078
|$2,200
|Rough
|$1,406
|$1,573
|$1,671
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Axiom XS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,839
|$3,178
|$3,347
|Clean
|$2,588
|$2,894
|$3,051
|Average
|$2,086
|$2,328
|$2,460
|Rough
|$1,584
|$1,762
|$1,868
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Axiom XS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,729
|$3,067
|$3,235
|Clean
|$2,488
|$2,793
|$2,949
|Average
|$2,005
|$2,247
|$2,377
|Rough
|$1,523
|$1,701
|$1,806
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Axiom S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,673
|$2,994
|$3,154
|Clean
|$2,437
|$2,727
|$2,876
|Average
|$1,964
|$2,194
|$2,318
|Rough
|$1,492
|$1,660
|$1,761