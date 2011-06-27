  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW i3
  4. 2019 BMW i3
  5. 2019 BMW i3 Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 BMW i3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 i3
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all i3s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$44,450
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It would be perfect with 16kw more battery power

Sloan, 12/15/2019
s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Drives like you'd expect a BMW to drive. Solid. Very peppy. Range short of the 180 mile highway round trip on battery range that I'd like. Another 16 kw added to the present battery capacity would give you that range and still allow a Level 2 charger to fully charge an empty battery overnight. I get about 3 miles per kw hour. A bit less a highway speeds in cold weather. Very quiet. Hardly ever use brakes, as the motor brakes solidly and optimal energy management is easily learned. Interior is comfortable. Hatchback on my i3s gives me plenty of room for storage. Driving an electric means learning an entirely new mindset as one plans routes that include DC supercharging during 30 min rest stops. The range extender works fine for an extra 60 miles or so on 2 gallons of premium gas. Just wish the battery had a smidge larger capacity.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

rating on getting in/out is completely wrong

tech_heavy, 01/17/2020
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

How can a two door Honda Civic Coupe get a better rating by Edmunds for back seat access than an i3? I'm assuming Edmunds didn't learn that there's a headrest lever to allow back seat passengers to get out, which explains why i3 got such a bad rating. And having 4 doors is an advantage when loading large items from the side of the car. It's also easier to manage child car seats in an i3 than any 2 door car, and many 4 doors. Letting people that don't know how to operate carriage doors review an i3 is like having a dog review catnip.

Report Abuse

BMW i3 (REX)

iGod, 05/08/2019
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
3 of 10 people found this review helpful

Simply Adorable

Report Abuse

Happy so far!!

Janet R., 05/13/2019
s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
1 of 9 people found this review helpful

So far so good in my new I3. Peppy and sporty and great handling.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all i3s for sale

Related 2019 BMW i3 Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars