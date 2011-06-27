2019 BMW i3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Sloan , 12/15/2019 s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)

Drives like you'd expect a BMW to drive. Solid. Very peppy. Range short of the 180 mile highway round trip on battery range that I'd like. Another 16 kw added to the present battery capacity would give you that range and still allow a Level 2 charger to fully charge an empty battery overnight. I get about 3 miles per kw hour. A bit less a highway speeds in cold weather. Very quiet. Hardly ever use brakes, as the motor brakes solidly and optimal energy management is easily learned. Interior is comfortable. Hatchback on my i3s gives me plenty of room for storage. Driving an electric means learning an entirely new mindset as one plans routes that include DC supercharging during 30 min rest stops. The range extender works fine for an extra 60 miles or so on 2 gallons of premium gas. Just wish the battery had a smidge larger capacity.