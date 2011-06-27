2019 BMW i3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
It would be perfect with 16kw more battery power
Drives like you'd expect a BMW to drive. Solid. Very peppy. Range short of the 180 mile highway round trip on battery range that I'd like. Another 16 kw added to the present battery capacity would give you that range and still allow a Level 2 charger to fully charge an empty battery overnight. I get about 3 miles per kw hour. A bit less a highway speeds in cold weather. Very quiet. Hardly ever use brakes, as the motor brakes solidly and optimal energy management is easily learned. Interior is comfortable. Hatchback on my i3s gives me plenty of room for storage. Driving an electric means learning an entirely new mindset as one plans routes that include DC supercharging during 30 min rest stops. The range extender works fine for an extra 60 miles or so on 2 gallons of premium gas. Just wish the battery had a smidge larger capacity.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
rating on getting in/out is completely wrong
How can a two door Honda Civic Coupe get a better rating by Edmunds for back seat access than an i3? I'm assuming Edmunds didn't learn that there's a headrest lever to allow back seat passengers to get out, which explains why i3 got such a bad rating. And having 4 doors is an advantage when loading large items from the side of the car. It's also easier to manage child car seats in an i3 than any 2 door car, and many 4 doors. Letting people that don't know how to operate carriage doors review an i3 is like having a dog review catnip.
BMW i3 (REX)
Simply Adorable
Happy so far!!
So far so good in my new I3. Peppy and sporty and great handling.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the i3
Related 2019 BMW i3 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020