2019 BMW i3 Hatchback
What’s new
- Larger 42-kWh battery pack provides 153 miles of range (30 percent more than 2018)
- Front and rear parking sensors and BMW's ConnectedDrive services are now standard
- New exterior colors and interior trim options
- Part of the first i3 generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Quick and nimble due to lightweight chassis
- Well-crafted, contemporary interior has a distinctive style
- Available range-extender model
- Pricier than rivals
- Reverse-hinged rear doors are suboptimal in parking lots
- Cargo area isn't large and has a high load floor
Which i3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
The BMW i3 debuted in 2014, making it one of the first electric vehicles to be offered from a luxury automaker. A lot has changed since then, both in terms of new technology and competitive models, but BMW has maintained the i3 as a relevant pick for EV shoppers by making constant updates.
Thanks to a higher-capacity battery this year, the i3 can now go an EPA-estimated 153 miles on a full charge — a significant jump from last year's 118-mile range. If you get a 2019 i3 equipped with the gasoline Range Extender generator, that figure jumps to 200 miles on a full charge and tank of gas.
Much of the rest of the i3 is the same, which is largely a good thing. Its small size and light weight make it nimble, quick to accelerate and easy to park. It also has one of the more distinctive interiors you'll find in an EV thanks to its curved dashboard design and varied interior color and material choices.
Some flaws remain, however. The rear-hinged rear doors, for instance, are a hassle to open and make getting in and out harder for backseat passengers. The i3's cargo area isn't very big either. And even with 153 miles of range this year, the i3 is increasingly left behind by rivals that can easily go more than 200 miles, such as the Tesla Model 3 and the Hyundai Kona Electric. But if style and urban maneuverability are priorities in your EV purchase, the 2019 BMW i3 deserves a look.
Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW i3 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars and Best Electric Cars and Cheapest Electric Cars for this year.
What's it like to live with?
For more information on the BMW i3 of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2014 BMW i3 Range Extender. We cover everything from range to comfort. We liked it for its nimble driving characteristics and distinctive interior but had less positive things to say about the rear door and cargo space. The 2019 i3 is available with a larger battery and more additional range, DC fast charging, a newer infotainment system, and heated seats that weren't offered on our 2014 long-term vehicle. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.
2019 BMW i3 models
The 2019 BMW i3 is a four-door hatchback with seating for four passengers that's available in i3 or i3s trim, both of which are battery-electric. You can also get them equipped with a gasoline-powered Range Extender. All four versions are powered with a 42-kWh battery that provides up to 153 miles of range for the battery version or up to 200 miles for the Range Extender model.
Base i3 models have an electric motor (170 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels. It comes well equipped with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and Level 3 DC fast-charging capability. Inside, the interior upholstery is cloth (Deka World), and it comes with keyless entry, automatic headlights, front and rear parking sensors, and heated front seats. For technology, you get Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay (subscription-based), satellite radio, and BMW's basic Business navigation system with a modest 6.5-inch display screen.
The i3s is the sportier, better-handling version of the i3. Its electric motor cranks out 181 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque, which shortens its 0-60 mph sprint to 6.8 seconds (0.4 second quicker than the base i3). Compared to the i3, the i3s' ride height sits 0.4 inch lower, and its fenders, 20-inch wheels and performance tires are wider.
The only difference between the all-electric and the Range Extender versions is, quite simply, the range-extending, 0.6-liter two-cylinder gasoline generator, which is the same as last year's. Because the Range Extender is heavier, these models don't travel quite as far when operating on electricity alone, maxing out at an estimated 127 miles. A 2.3-gallon fuel tank enables a combined range of 200 miles for both Range Extender versions of i3 and i3s models.
All models can be equipped with the Technology + Driving Assistant package, which adds advanced navigation with a widescreen display, all-speed adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with emergency braking.
For the i3, BMW offers three main upholstery packages — Mega World, Giga World and Tera World — that add combinations of leather and wool or full-leather upholstery plus different wheels and interior trim. Stand-alone options include parking sensors, 20-inch wheels (for the regular i3), a wireless charging pad, a premium Harman Kardon audio system and a sunroof.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW i3 w/Range Extender (battery electric w/0.6L 2-cyl. gasoline generator | 1-speed direct drive | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current i3 has received some revisions, including more range, an updated infotainment system, and a revised stability control calibration. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's i3.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving8.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking10.0
Steering8.0
Handling8.5
Drivability9.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control6.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position7.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW i3.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
Drives like you'd expect a BMW to drive. Solid. Very peppy. Range short of the 180 mile highway round trip on battery range that I'd like. Another 16 kw added to the present battery capacity would give you that range and still allow a Level 2 charger to fully charge an empty battery overnight. I get about 3 miles per kw hour. A bit less a highway speeds in cold weather. Very quiet. Hardly ever use brakes, as the motor brakes solidly and optimal energy management is easily learned. Interior is comfortable. Hatchback on my i3s gives me plenty of room for storage. Driving an electric means learning an entirely new mindset as one plans routes that include DC supercharging during 30 min rest stops. The range extender works fine for an extra 60 miles or so on 2 gallons of premium gas. Just wish the battery had a smidge larger capacity.
How can a two door Honda Civic Coupe get a better rating by Edmunds for back seat access than an i3? I'm assuming Edmunds didn't learn that there's a headrest lever to allow back seat passengers to get out, which explains why i3 got such a bad rating. And having 4 doors is an advantage when loading large items from the side of the car. It's also easier to manage child car seats in an i3 than any 2 door car, and many 4 doors. Letting people that don't know how to operate carriage doors review an i3 is like having a dog review catnip.
Simply Adorable
So far so good in my new I3. Peppy and sporty and great handling.
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$44,450
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender
electric DD
|MSRP
|$48,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|s 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$47,650
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 4800 rpm
|s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender
electric DD
|MSRP
|$51,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite i3 safety features:
- Active Driving Assistant
- Reduces the likelihood and severity of a front collision by issuing a warning before intervening with automatic emergency braking.
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Manages the gap to the car ahead, even down to a standstill in routine stop-and-go traffic; alerts the driver in sudden slowdown situations.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Warns the driver of insufficient tire pressure well before a slow leak can lead to a blowout-caused roadside stranding or accident.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW i3 vs. the competition
BMW i3 vs. Nissan Leaf
The Leaf and the i3 are EV opposites. The Leaf exists to maximize efficiency and packaging and it's affordable to purchase. The i3, in contrast, costs more but gains exotic materials, attention to detail and excellent driving performance. The Leaf's much larger cargo and passenger space and the i3's sportier handling also attest to these two cars' different designs. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Nissan Leaf.
BMW i3 vs. Tesla Model 3
With sleek lines and minimalistic styling, the Model 3 counters the i3's technology-first image. The BMW's interior is filled with natural and reclaimed materials in pleasing colorways, while the Model 3 is merely dark. Both feature modern infotainment systems and excellent driving dynamics meant to keep drivers happy on short and long drives. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model 3.
BMW i3 vs. Chevrolet Bolt
The Bolt and the i3 feature similar dimensions and general layout, but the differences end there. The Bolt has traditional doors and can seat five, while the four-seat i3 has a mix with traditional doors up front and reverse-hinged doors at the rear. The Bolt has more range and is easier on the bank account, but the i3 is more comfortable and features a more pleasing interior design. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chevrolet Bolt.
FAQ
Is the BMW i3 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW i3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW i3:
- Larger 42-kWh battery pack provides 153 miles of range (30 percent more than 2018)
- Front and rear parking sensors and BMW's ConnectedDrive services are now standard
- New exterior colors and interior trim options
- Part of the first i3 generation introduced for 2014
Is the BMW i3 reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW i3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW i3?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW i3 is the 2019 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,450.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $44,450
- 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) which starts at $48,300
- s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $47,650
- s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) which starts at $51,500
What are the different models of BMW i3?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.
