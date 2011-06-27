Estimated values
2016 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,044
|$17,095
|$18,168
|Clean
|$15,430
|$16,430
|$17,445
|Average
|$14,200
|$15,100
|$15,999
|Rough
|$12,971
|$13,769
|$14,553
Estimated values
2016 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,240
|$15,094
|$15,968
|Clean
|$13,694
|$14,507
|$15,333
|Average
|$12,603
|$13,332
|$14,062
|Rough
|$11,512
|$12,158
|$12,791