  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 2014 BMW 7 Series
  5. Used 2014 BMW 7 Series Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 7 Series
5(60%)4(20%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a review
See all 7 Series for sale
List Price Range
$19,997 - $29,966
Used 7 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beautiful car but...

Paul, 02/04/2019
740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've owned my 2014 740 Li for 19 months now coming out of a 2009 Mercedes E350. Overall, the car is comfortable, enough power for a 6 CYL, beautiful to look at, handles well. When I bought the car with 30,000 miles, the warranty still had a year left on it. Soon as the warranty expired, I had to have the handle to close my door replaced because it was basically melting away. It was like that when I bought it however, I always thought it was just sweat and crap from my hand. I tried to clean it one day and realized that the gooey stuff just wouldn't come off. It was getting worse. Thats when I realized that the plastic behind the wood grain that you grab to close the door was melting. Apparently, it's a common problem for BMW. I know a girl with a 325 and she said both her front ones are melting. BMW says its "normal wear and tear." They did give me BMW courtesy by supplying the parts (you literally have to replace the entire door panel which costs $1,700) but I had to pay $300+ in labor for a piece of plastic. Soon after that, I had a leak. Dealer said it was the tranny. I had that fixed too with BMW assistance. Still cost me $300. Go back home, car still leaks. Wasn't the tranny. Turns out its the valve covers PLUS the oil filter housing. BMW told me to pound sand. Mind you, I'm out of the 4 year warranty time frame but UNDER the 50,000 mileage. Plus, the car was certified by the dealer to the last owner but because I bought the car from a NON BMW dealer, the certification didn't transfer. When I called around to a German Auto repair center to quote the oil leaks, they said that the valve cover leaks are VERY common in those cars. So common that its not a matter of if, but when! Approx $1,400 to pair for the leaks. Overall, its a nice car but BMW needs to work on their service and their reliability. Doubtful I'll buy another BMW. I've had much less headaches with my 2 Mercedes and much better service.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My BMW 750 li

Reggie, 05/18/2018
750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

overall my experience after owning 2 years has been positive. Best road car I have ever driven. Driving in town for everyday trips it is a pretty big car to navigate around in. Big turn radius, particularly for a u turn. Trunk space is small, considering the size of the car. I have been pleased with gas mileage. The voice commands, specifically for navigation, needs to be improved upon. But I like all of the other electronic features. So far I have not had any maintenance issues. I purchase the car as certified pre owned.

Performance
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Luxurious and reliable

Alex K, 02/22/2018
750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Very specious and powerful. I wanted the L version but noe that I have it I see its too much space in the back and hard to reach over to kids etc. The 750 comes with staggered wheels and its a bit costly due to rear tires wear out much faster. Other than that all is wonderful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A sleeper rocket

James H. Stasny, 01/26/2016
750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought it for my self but my wife like to drive it and learned to enjoy the power and performance.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

7 Series (2012-2015 models) is the way to go!

GC, 11/03/2019
750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I wrote this in response to the review that complained of a few issues and heaped praise onto Mercedes. I bought a brand new Mercedes in 2016 and I literally had to bring a brand new car back for service over 25 times in just the first few months. They wouldn't lemon the car so I traded it after 5 months and took the hit on depreciation and got into the 7 series! Night and day folks! 7 series rides better, steering feels great (firmer), and no issues! Do you wanna know why the service center at Mercedes is so posh? It's because you're always there! And they want to give you free ice cream so you'll forget about the piece of crap you bought! I'll never make that mistake again!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 7 Series for sale

Related Used 2014 BMW 7 Series Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles