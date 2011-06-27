Used 2014 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Beautiful car but...
I've owned my 2014 740 Li for 19 months now coming out of a 2009 Mercedes E350. Overall, the car is comfortable, enough power for a 6 CYL, beautiful to look at, handles well. When I bought the car with 30,000 miles, the warranty still had a year left on it. Soon as the warranty expired, I had to have the handle to close my door replaced because it was basically melting away. It was like that when I bought it however, I always thought it was just sweat and crap from my hand. I tried to clean it one day and realized that the gooey stuff just wouldn't come off. It was getting worse. Thats when I realized that the plastic behind the wood grain that you grab to close the door was melting. Apparently, it's a common problem for BMW. I know a girl with a 325 and she said both her front ones are melting. BMW says its "normal wear and tear." They did give me BMW courtesy by supplying the parts (you literally have to replace the entire door panel which costs $1,700) but I had to pay $300+ in labor for a piece of plastic. Soon after that, I had a leak. Dealer said it was the tranny. I had that fixed too with BMW assistance. Still cost me $300. Go back home, car still leaks. Wasn't the tranny. Turns out its the valve covers PLUS the oil filter housing. BMW told me to pound sand. Mind you, I'm out of the 4 year warranty time frame but UNDER the 50,000 mileage. Plus, the car was certified by the dealer to the last owner but because I bought the car from a NON BMW dealer, the certification didn't transfer. When I called around to a German Auto repair center to quote the oil leaks, they said that the valve cover leaks are VERY common in those cars. So common that its not a matter of if, but when! Approx $1,400 to pair for the leaks. Overall, its a nice car but BMW needs to work on their service and their reliability. Doubtful I'll buy another BMW. I've had much less headaches with my 2 Mercedes and much better service.
My BMW 750 li
overall my experience after owning 2 years has been positive. Best road car I have ever driven. Driving in town for everyday trips it is a pretty big car to navigate around in. Big turn radius, particularly for a u turn. Trunk space is small, considering the size of the car. I have been pleased with gas mileage. The voice commands, specifically for navigation, needs to be improved upon. But I like all of the other electronic features. So far I have not had any maintenance issues. I purchase the car as certified pre owned.
Luxurious and reliable
Very specious and powerful. I wanted the L version but noe that I have it I see its too much space in the back and hard to reach over to kids etc. The 750 comes with staggered wheels and its a bit costly due to rear tires wear out much faster. Other than that all is wonderful
A sleeper rocket
I bought it for my self but my wife like to drive it and learned to enjoy the power and performance.
7 Series (2012-2015 models) is the way to go!
I wrote this in response to the review that complained of a few issues and heaped praise onto Mercedes. I bought a brand new Mercedes in 2016 and I literally had to bring a brand new car back for service over 25 times in just the first few months. They wouldn't lemon the car so I traded it after 5 months and took the hit on depreciation and got into the 7 series! Night and day folks! 7 series rides better, steering feels great (firmer), and no issues! Do you wanna know why the service center at Mercedes is so posh? It's because you're always there! And they want to give you free ice cream so you'll forget about the piece of crap you bought! I'll never make that mistake again!
